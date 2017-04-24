All the Must-See Coachella 2017 Outfits

Coachella is, in a word, an interesting time for fashion. But whether we like it or not, the California-based music festival is a defining era for style as a whole: First it was with fringe and feathers and cut-offs, and later with flower crowns and combat boots, but nearly two decades since Beck, Morrissey, and Rage Against the Machine took the stage at the inaugural Coachella in 1999, festival fashion has been, above all, about standing out.

And every once in a while, the best outfits at Coachella will set the sartorial stage for the months to come. (How do you think off-the-shoulder everything blew up overnight in 2015?)

This year, we’re expecting tons of floral dresses (shocker), retro sunglasses, basket bags, and a whole lot of gingham as Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga headline weekend one. To celebrate the basis of festival fashion—an expression of who you are—we found the most inspired, must-see Coachella outfits from both weekends that won’t bore you to tears. See our favorites from Indio, Cali, including a head-to-toe cobalt look, a tie-front jumpsuit we’re dying over, and a truly chic floral maxi, ahead.