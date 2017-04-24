StyleCaster
All the Must-See Coachella 2017 Outfits

Lauren Caruso
by
Coachella Fashion
Photo: Getty Images

Coachella is, in a word, an interesting time for fashion. But whether we like it or not, the California-based music festival is a defining era for style as a whole: First it was with fringe and feathers and cut-offs, and later with flower crowns and combat boots, but nearly two decades since Beck, Morrissey, and Rage Against the Machine took the stage at the inaugural Coachella in 1999, festival fashion has been, above all, about standing out.

And every once in a while, the best outfits at Coachella will set the sartorial stage for the months to come. (How do you think off-the-shoulder everything blew up overnight in 2015?)

MORE: What To Wear To Coachella Without Looking Basic AF

This year, we’re expecting tons of floral dresses (shocker), retro sunglasses, basket bags, and a whole lot of gingham as Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga headline weekend one. To celebrate the basis of festival fashion—an expression of who you are—we found the most inspired, must-see Coachella outfits from both weekends that won’t bore you to tears. See our favorites from Indio, Cali, including a head-to-toe cobalt look, a tie-front jumpsuit we’re dying over, and a truly chic floral maxi,  ahead.

MORE: Here’s How to Get Your Best Festival Hair

 

 

1 of 41
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Aimee Song

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Chanel Iman

Photo: Getty Images

Julie Sarinana

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Nina Suess and Lisa Hahnbueck

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Jacqueline Mikuta

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Steel

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Camila Coelho

Photo: Getty Images

Francine Le

Photo: Getty Images

Jasmine Zheng

Photo: Getty Images

Gabriela Neely

Photo: Getty Images

Lisa Hahnbueck

Photo: Getty Images

Aida Domenech

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Giacalone

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Aimee Song

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

