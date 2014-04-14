Coachella Street Style: 45 Great Looks from the Festival

What do you get when you mix more than 200 bands, the young Hollywood style set, and the Palm Springs desert sun? The laid-back festival fashion of Coachella. Where else can thousands of people get away with barely wearing enough clothing to constitute an outfit and still look festival-ready?

From the longest of fringe to the shortest of shorts—and every type of Aztec-inspired style print in between—nearly 90,000 concert goers channeled their inner festival child over the first weekend of the music festival, and the results are nothing short of a visual feast. While there’s no way to truly capture the spirit of Coachella without actually being there, this is as close as we can get when it comes to sampling the fashion.

Click through the gallery above for the best bohemian chic we spotted at Coachella over the festival’s first weekend.

All Photos: Richard Guaty