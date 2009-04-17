Coachella starts today! While I’m not personally lolly gagging about in California (I mean, someone’s got to put food on the table clothes in my closet), I’m super excited to hear reviews back about the killer line up in store for Coachella attendees.

From Conor Oberst to Ghostland Observatory, from M. Ward to The Presets, The Black Keys to The Hold Steady, it’s a pretty amazing line up. However, I’m sure everyone is going out of their minds to see Paul McCartney play tonight– maybe not Beatles landing in JFK for the first time out of their minds but excited nonetheless.

After receiving constant Blackberry messenger updates of “Flight’s delayed,” “Flight’s delayed later,” “FML WHY AM I NOT AT THE HOTEL YET?!” from my best friend while on his way to Coachella, I strongly urge all you Coachella attendees to keep your iPod fully charged and pick up a pair of these WESC Stretch Oboe Street Headphones for a nice balance of sound quality and fashion.

There’s nothing like hot new beats to keep your spirits up as you pace the JFK terminal in anticipation for what is sure to be an amazing weekend at Coachella!