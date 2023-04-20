Coachella Refunds Are In Demand After Frank Canceled—How To Get Your Money Back

Frank Ocean canceling his Coachella set had fans disappointed for the second weekend. Many festival goers might be wondering how to get a Coachella refund after hearing the news, but there are some obstacles that can get in the way before letting go of a ticket.

Coachella marked Frank Ocean’s first performance in over six years after his album Blonde, and his second Coachella performance after going to the fest in 2012. He was set to headline at Coachella 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdowns, it was canceled. Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told Los Angeles Times that he predicted that Frank would be the headliner for 2023, and he was absolutely right. “Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett said in 2021. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about.” The performance went on as planned, but it didn’t meet many fans’ expectations.

Frank Ocean canceled his Weekend 2 set at Coachella 2023. Frank Ocean’s reps told Rolling Stone in a statement that after suffering a leg injury at the festival during the first week of Coachella, a doctor advised that Frank not perform the following week due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg. “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” Ocean said in a statement provided by his rep. Blink-182 will replace Frank Ocean as a headliner for Sunday, April 23, 2023.

So how can you get a Coachella refund? Read more below to find out how you can get your money back.

How can you get a Coachella refund?

How can you get a Coachella refund? Unfortunately, Coachella does not offer refunds as all ticket sales are final. However, Coachella does have a fan-to-fan exchange which is a ticketing marketplace for fans to sell their tickets to actual fans so that fans don’t talk to bots. Fans can also resell tickets on social media, but that comes at a greater risk.

What happened to Frank Ocean at Coachella?

What happened to Frank Ocean? Frank Ocean”s headlining set started an hour late and was cut by curfew—making fans aggravated by the late start time.

During most of the set, Frank was behind the big screen and not really singing live. When DJ Crystalmess came on to play Jersey Remixes of his songs, Frank said, describing her set within a set, “You can’t even see Frank Ocean but you get a little rave mix in the middle of the show.” In some viral videos, a security guard can be seen dancing and twerking to her remixes. Also, Frank was holding the green doll that he brought to the 2021 Met Gala.

Frank also gave tribute to his brother Ryan Breaux who was killed in a car crash in 2020 at the age of 18. “It’s been so long…. But I have missed you,” Frank told the audience. “I want to talk about why I’m here because it’s not because of a new album… Not that there’s not a new album.” He then hushed the cheerful audience. “You know, these last couple years, my life changed so much…. My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged out here half the time because I hated the dust out here, I always left with a respiratory infection, or what have you. So I would avoid coming, but I would always end up here. One of my fondest memories was watching Rae Sremmurd on I don’t know what that stage is called with my brother. And Travis [Bennett], I don’t know if Travis/Taco is here, but we was just dancing in that tent to their music, and I know he would’ve been so excited to be here with all of us. I want to say thank you for the support and the ears and the love over all this time.”

Though everything came to an end unexpectedly when in the middle of singing a cover of “At Your Best (You Are Love),” Frank interrupted, “Guys, I’m being told it’s curfew so that’s the end of the show.” The stage screen went completely black, while fans screamed and chanted, “One more song!” However, Frank didn’t come back out and the set was completely over.

Many fans were disappointed in the timing of the set and craved more from his first set in six years. “Started the set late, didn’t let them live stream it, now ending the set early… frank ocean you will rue the day,” one fan tweeted. Another fan wrote, “Who tf r they keeping up with curfew they’re in a desert they aren’t keeping anyone up that doesn’t wanna hear Frank Ocean.” Frank fans have another chance to see him at Coachella weekend 2, but until then, we’ll keep replaying the set we have.

On Monday, April 17, 2023, sources told TMZ that Frank had an ankle injury before his set. His doctor advised him to change his production after a bike accident happened during Coachella rehearsals. The story was confirmed by Frank’s team to Billboard. Frank was supposed to have a ice rink with choreographed hockey players in custom Prada dance with him in the background. However, the injury made the plans to be scrapped.

Hockey Players and podcast hosts Dan and Chris Powers talked about the ordeal in their podcast Empty Netters. They were slated to be performers and described how things went down at the last minute.“For about a month, we’ve been doing rehearsal, we’ve been hanging with Frank. We’ve been hanging with the other skaters. Hanging with these incredible figure skaters. Going through this whole process, it’s this huge ordeal.” Chris said, “The skating portion was going to be huge. It was going to be 120 skaters. And the people that walked [during the reconfigured show] was only like 30.”

Dan recalled that it was “a nightmare… We sit at this hotel, we run into the figure skaters. These Olympic figure skaters, mind you, and they have a disgruntled look on their faces. And they casually mention to us that got a phone call and they’ve been cut from the show.” He also said that the “White Ferrari” singer was “‘not in a good head space’ and they ‘don’t know what’s going on.’ And we’re sitting there, and it is becoming clear that things are not going well with this show.

“Those figure skaters got cut not because there was an ice issue, not because there was something wrong,” Dan said. “There was no malfunction. He [Ocean] just straight-up was like, ‘F–k this. I’m not doing this anymore.’ And [to] these 120 people [he] had bused out here, he was just like, ‘You guys aren’t doing s–t now.’ So it was just like a wild flip.”He was also told that performers were told to “walk back and forth on stage for about five minutes,” but not skate.

The former hockey player had told the handler, “‘F–k no, dude. No thank you,” right in front of Frank Ocean himself. Chris also commended Frank and the duo still has immense respect for the artist. “He really cares about the production… He had a very clear vision, and even though that vision changed a lot, he was always on us, helping us, making sure everyone hit what he was picturing in his mind.”

Despite the backlash of the festival, celebs like Justin Bieber praised Frank Ocean’s set. He wrote on his Instagram, “I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.