And The Coachella Performers Are …

After spending a healthy amount of time obsessing over the lineup for this year’s Coachella, we’re ready to share. If you haven’t already checked it out, we’re here to tell you that there are some major performers heading over to California for this magical, musical weekend(s).

Between the Arctic Monkeys, Florence and the Machine, Kasabian and Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg, there are more than enough reasons to jump for joy and start plotting ways to get your hands on money for a ticket. And these epic performers are just the tip of the iceberg. So scroll on down to check out the official Coachella poster and head over to the site for a day-by-day breakdown of the festival. For you lucky stylistas who already have plans to head out west, who are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments section below!