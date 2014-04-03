The Ultimate Coachella Packing Guide By Trop Rouge’s Christina Caradona

Founder and face of fashion blog, Trop Rouge, Christina Caradona’s blog is a mix of behind-the-scenes fashion shoots and showrooms, daily life in New York, and her personal, quirky style.

The time has come to gear up for California! I’m packing all my feathers, flower crowns, and basically anything fringe as I head west for one of the year’s biggest music festivals! Coachella is literally a week away, so naturally I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about what I’m going to wear. I figured I should probably start by making a packing guide to make sure I don’t over-pack—I tend to either pack too many bottoms and not enough tops or forget all the really important essentials, like underwear or a toothbrush.

This is my second year at the festival, and I’ll be staying at the StyleCaster and UGG Australia Style Haven where the house will be filled with color inspired by UGG Australia’s new Spring 2014 Collection. (I hear the house also has a pool, and I’m definitely getting in on that after months of brutal winter!)

To get a behind-the-scenes look at everything that’s going on at the house during the first weekend of Coachella, follow @UGGAustralia on Instagram. Festival fashion aside, I’m pretty excited about the bands! I especially can’t wait to see Blood Orange and Beck. (Confession: I used to have a crazy crush on Beck … and kind of still do!)

