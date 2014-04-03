StyleCaster
The Ultimate Coachella Packing Guide By Trop Rouge’s Christina Caradona

Founder and face of fashion blog, Trop Rouge, Christina Caradona’s blog is a mix of behind-the-scenes fashion shoots and showrooms, daily life in New York, and her personal, quirky style.

The time has come to gear up for California! I’m packing all my feathers, flower crowns, and basically anything fringe as I head west for one of the year’s biggest music festivals! Coachella is literally a week away, so naturally I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking about what I’m going to wear. I figured I should probably start by making a packing guide to make sure I don’t over-pack—I tend to either pack too many bottoms and not enough tops or forget all the really important essentials, like underwear or a toothbrush.

This is my second year at the festival, and I’ll be staying at the StyleCaster and UGG Australia Style Haven where the house will be filled with color inspired by UGG Australia’s new Spring 2014 Collection. (I hear the house also has a pool, and I’m definitely getting in on that after months of brutal winter!)

To get a behind-the-scenes look at everything that’s going on at the house during the first weekend of Coachella, follow @UGGAustralia on Instagram. Festival fashion aside, I’m pretty excited about the bands! I especially can’t wait to see Blood Orange and Beck. (Confession: I used to have a crazy crush on Beck … and kind of still do!)

You can follow my adventures on my Instagram & check my Tumblr for loads of other coverage and outfit outtakes.

For more information about our relationship with UGG Australia click here: cmp.ly/3

 

Click through the slideshow to see my Coachella packing essentials!

No one wants to dance in heels. This glammed up gladiator is a treat for your feet and looks cute with a bikini. Brigid Metallic Sandal, $140 at UGG Australia.

For when I wake up and can't be bothered, plus I live in these during the summer. 1285 Leigh High-Rise Short, $154 at J Brand.

I'm packing three of these cause I'm a fan of basic's and have a tendency of spilling stuff on myself. OC White V neck at Cotton Supply Co.

My carry all bag for everything I think I'll need at Coachella. Sac Bill Brown at Antik Batik.

This chic slip-on is perfect for the last day of the festival when your feet are hurting but you still want to step out in style. Dezilah Stripe, $80 at UGG Australia.

The all day jeans that still give you that rock 'n' roll, I don't give a crap feel. Slacker Boyfriend Jeans, $100 at Shopbop.

A little color and a lot of swag. Hipanema Hippie Bracelet, $108 at Shopbop.

For all those moments you'll find suitable for film only. Kodak Disposable Camera, $5.99 at UniquePhoto

This low-key ankle bootie pairs perfectly with cut-offs and an off-the-shoulder tee. Darling in Suede, $150 at UGG Australia.

Nothing screams festival like a pair of cheeky shorts in a washed out denim. One Teaspoon Rollers Short, $99 at Revolve.

