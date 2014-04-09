The Ultimate Coachella Packing Guide By Scout Sixteen’s Justin Livingston

Scout Sixteen is a New York-based lifestyle blog covering style, home, and travel from the desk of editor Justin Livingston. With an original voice and unique perspective, Scout Sixteen is a forest of inspiration and a place of daily discovery.

Packing for any trip can be a hassle, but this rings especially true when your day can be anywhere from 65 to 95 degrees. Do I pack light and focus on staying cool? Or do I bring emergency layers for after the sun sets? From plaid knits to my favorite red boots, here are my 10 must-haves for my upcoming excursion out west to Coachella with UGG Australia and StyleCaster for their Style Haven. Since I’ll be doing lots of walking from concert to concert, my UGG Australia shoes are essential — comfortable and colorful enough to get me through four days of non-stop fun, and versatile enough to complement my print-heavy wardrobe. My favorite tech accessories (including my digital camera, iPad and iPhone) are also coming along to help me catalog the memories along the way.

With thousands of attendees, hundreds of bands and my close friends, this trip will make for one unforgettable experience. Be sure to follow along on my Instagram for all the happenings with the UGG Australia and StyleCaster teams. Join in on the fun by tagging your color-happy photos with #ChooseYourHue!

For more information about our relationship with UGG Australia click here: cmp.ly/3