The Ultimate Coachella Packing Guide By Scout Sixteen’s Justin Livingston

Packing for any trip can be a hassle, but this rings especially true when your day can be anywhere from 65 to 95 degrees. Do I pack light and focus on staying cool? Or do I bring emergency layers for after the sun sets? From plaid knits to my favorite red boots, here are my 10 must-haves for my upcoming excursion out west to Coachella with UGG Australia and StyleCaster for their Style Haven.
Since I’ll be doing lots of walking from concert to concert, my UGG Australia shoes are essential — comfortable and colorful enough to get me through four days of non-stop fun, and versatile enough to complement my print-heavy wardrobe. My favorite tech accessories (including my digital camera, iPad and iPhone) are also coming along to help me catalog the memories along the way.
With thousands of attendees, hundreds of bands and my close friends, this trip will make for one unforgettable experience. Be sure to follow along on my Instagram for all the happenings with the UGG Australia and StyleCaster teams. Join in on the fun by tagging your color-happy photos with #ChooseYourHue!
For more information about our relationship with UGG Australia click here: cmp.ly/3
Click through the slideshow to see 10 of the items I'll be packing for the festival!
Not may sneakers have caught my eye quote like UGG Australia's Bayne sneaker — the bold color is great for spring. I can’t wait to wear these with a pair of jeans and vintage band tee!
Bayne in Tomato Soup, $165 at UGG Australia
Sunny spring weather begs for a pair of cuffed khaki shorts. They're a wardrobe essential that goes with every shirt – from baseball tees to button-downs.
Stone Chino Shorts, $45 at Topman.
I’ve worn a watch since I was young. Thankfully I’ve upgraded from my Mickey Mouse Casio to this sleek silver Caravelle New York piece.
Caravelle Watch, $75 at Caravelle.
I consider myself a classic guy with a twist. This shirt from Marc by Marc Jacobs speaks to my personal aesthetic and I’m really digging the color.
Marc by Marc Jacobs Printed Short Sleeve Cotton Shirt, $180 at Mr. Porter.
When I travel, I don’t like wasting time at baggage claim. This navy weekender from Ernest Alexander holds enough for a week-long vacation.
Banker's Navy Canvas Weekender Bag, $375 at Ernest Alexander.
These earbuds have a classically cool feel to them. The dark wood reminds me of the guitar my dad had in our home for many years.
Ebony Wood Bowerys, $75 at LstnHeadphones.
Not only are these UGG slip-ons comfortable, they're also stylish and casual enough to wear every day.
Whitfield in Black, $180 at UGG Australia.
Hands down one of my favorite scents of all time. It’s woodsy, masculine and soothing – every guy needs this in his arsenal.
Hinoki Eau de Toilette, $120 at Lucky Scent.
The Nikon Df pairs a vintage feel with modern technology for a camera that can capture all of the fun from Coachella.
Nikon Df, $2,750 at Nikon.
Photo:
BARNEY BRITTON
I’m a bit of a backpack fiend and this black canvas version from Baggu keeps all of my essentials intact. If you're looking to add a bit of color, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Baggu Backpack, $42 at Baggu.