Coachella Music Festival – What to Pack and Wear, All Under $100

The nitty-gritty stuff like cell phone chargers and photo IDs are always thrown out the window when it comes to packing for a vacation. As you stand before your suitcase, the checklist of “Things I Can’t Forget to Pack” (double underlined) is completely ignored in favor of a haphazard gathering of items as you excitedly think, “What am I going to wear?!!?!?” That’s when you unpack at your hotel and realize all you packed was only half of your travel toothbrush, a pair of mismatched socks and a bathing suit.

So here we are to help a girl out. As you’re prepping your duffle bag for Coachella, be sure to first toss in the following: sunscreen, aloe, a bathing suit, a water bottle (reusable of course) and lip balm with SPF. Now that you’ve covered your bases, here are three outfit suggestions to inspire your packing. And because we know hanging out in the middle of a sun-heated, crowded festival isn’t exactly the ideal place to show off your expensive goods, everything is priced under $100 so you won’t mind if they’re covered in sweat, mud, and an unidentifiable liquid that’s now sticky.

Outfit #1 (above):

Bring a backpack or cross-body bag that isn’t going to slow you down as you push your way through crowds or that doesn’t need to be put on the Port-A-Potty floor.

Denim vest by Fred Flare ($44.99); Green leaf print romper by Forever 21 ($24.80); Straw floppy hat by Forever 21 ($10.80); Tortoiseshell sunglasses by Ben Sherman ($65); Brown fringe bag by Madewell ($98); Taupe studded flat sandal by Madden Girl ($39.95)

Outfit #2:



Even though you’re partial to black clothing, opt for white tops which will keep you cooler in the sun.

Straw fedora by Lauren by Ralph Lauren ($48); White racer tank by T by Alexander Wang ($51.80); Black sunglasses by Kensie ($50); Black vest by Alloy ($14.90); Medium wash boyfriend shorts by Topshop ($60); Black studded sandals by Aldo ($50); Black backpack by Element ($42.50)

Outfit #3:



A hat is invaluable in the Indio sun and a great way to turn the heads of street style photographers.

Army green pashmina by MaxStudio ($68); Straw floppy hat by O’Neill ($28); White and green painterly dress by Envi ($84); Purple ruffle t-strap sandal by Gap ($27.99); Brown and beige crossbody bag by Junior Drake ($98); White sunglasses by Armani Exchange ($60)