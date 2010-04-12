Coachella Music Festival: A Playlist of Past Headliners

Coachella is probably third in a list of “Reasons an Individual Would Willingly Go into a Desert”– first being a trip to the actual Egyptian pyramids, and the second being tripping in Las Vegas.

There is no easy way to get to the Coachella Music Festival camping grounds. This weekend, the population of Indio, California will triple as Coachella festival-goers set out to voluntarily camp where temperatures average around 100 degrees and virtually no shade exists. Why subject yourself to this level of discomfort? Well, perhaps because Jay-Z, Thom Yorke, Muse, and Gorillaz are headlining.

Here’s a playlist to help you reminisce about acts from Coachella’s past five years, and keep you sane company on the two and a half hour drive to Indio from LAX!



1. “Karma Police” by Radiohead (OK Computer)

Coachella 2004



2.”Friday I’m In Love” by The Cure (Wish)

Coachella 2004 and 2009



3.”Viva La Vida” by Coldplay (Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends)

Coachella 2005



4.”Closer” by Nine Inch Nails (The Downward Spiral)

Coachella 2005



5.”Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode (Violator)

Coachella 2006



6. “Schism” by Tool (Lateralus)

Coachella 2006



7.”Joga” by Bjork (Homogenic)

Coachella 2007



8.”Californication” by The Red Hot Chili Peppers (Californication)

Coachella 2007



9. “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against the Machine (Rage Against the Machine)

Coachella 2007



10.”Better Together” by Jack Johnson (In Between Dreams)

Coachella 2008



11.”Roads” by Portishead (Dummy)

Coachella 2008



12.”The Braver of Being Out of Range” by Roger Waters of Dark Side of the Moon (Amused to Death)

Coachella 2008



13.”Dance Tonight” by Paul McCartney (Memory Almost Full)

Coachella 2009



14.”Mr. Brightside” by The Killers (Hot Fuss)

Coachella 2009



