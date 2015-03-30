Oh, Snap: Coachella and Lollapalooza Ban Selife Sticks

Selfie sticks were the “it” item of the holiday shopping season, which means an awful lot of people own one of these things, and are just waiting for the perfect moment to bust it out. However, it looks like that moment won’t be at Lollapalooza or Coachella, both of which have banned the cumbersome devices, according to Time.

Coachella, which kicks off on April 10, announced on its website that “Selfie sticks/Narsisstics” would not be allowed. Chicago’s Lollapalooza then followed, listing “GoPro attachments like sticks, selfie sticks and monopods” under prohibited items on its website. These two festivals aren’t the first to ban the sticks—several venues in the U.K. prohibit them already.

So, it looks like we’ll all have to take selfies the old-fashioned way, or—horror of horrors—turn off our iPhones for five minutes and actually listen to the music.