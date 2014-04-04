Coachella Live Stream: How to Watch the 2014 Music Festival Online

For those of us who weren’t able to swing the $400 ticket to the Coachella music festival, it looks like social media is once again coming to the rescue. The first weekend of events, which takes place April 11 to 13, will be live streamed on Coachella’s YouTube channel. Yes, that’s right: the entire lineup—featuring artists like Outkast, Lana Del Rey, Haim, and more—will be literally at your fingertips, thanks to the great wide world of the Internet.

The second weekend, April 18-20, will also be broadcast, on cable channel AXS TV. Of course, StyleCaster will be there for all the festivities as well, and you can check back here regularly for our own special coverage too!