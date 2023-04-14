Coachella 2023 Livestream Schedule: When Bad Bunny & More Are Performing

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re staying home instead of going to Coachella, fear not because we got you covered. The Coachella 2023 live stream schedule is packed with your favorite artists and you can enjoy the music from the comfort of your couch,

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival started in October 1999 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, as an event to highlight art and musicians from across dozens of genres, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic music. Since its first festival more than 20 years ago, Coachella has seen thousands of performers including Beyoncé, Prince, Daft Punk, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West and BLACKPINK. In 2017, the festival was attended by more than 250,000 people and grossed more than $114.6 million.

After it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Coachella returned for its 21st annual music festival in April 2022 with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. Coachella’s 2023 festival will be held from April 14 to April 16, 2023, and April 21 to April 23, 2023, with headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.

So who’s performing at what time? See the Coachella 2023 live stream schedule below.

Coachella 2023 Live Stream Schedule

Here are the times of the Coachella set times corresponding to the different stages which could be found on Coachella’s YouTube channel. Coachella 2023 live stream schedule times can vary.

Friday, April 14 and April 21, 2023

Coachella Stage

Bad Bunny -11:25 p.m.

Gorillaz – 8:35 p.m.

Burna Boy – 7:05 p.m.

Becky G – 5:45 p.m.

Pusha T – 4:30 p.m.

Doechii – 3:30 p.m.

Record Safari – 2:50 p.m.

Outdoor Theatre

The Chemical Brothers – 9:50 p.m.

Kaytranada – 7:30 p.m.

SG Lewis – 6:10 p.m.

Yungblud – 4:55 p.m.

Saba – 3:45 p.m.

The Comet Is Coming – 2:30 p.m.

Juicewon – 1:00 p.m.

Gobi

Ashnikko – 10:35 p.m.

Whyte Fang – 9:25 p.m.

The Garden – 8:15 p.m.

Yves Tumor – 7:05 p.m.

Tobe Nwigwe – 5:45 p.m.

Overmono – 4:25 p.m.

Gabriels – 3:20 p.m.

¿Téo? – 2:20 p.m.

Jupiter & Okwess – 1:20 p.m.

Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers – 12:45 p.m.

Sonora

Uncle Waffles – 9:30 p.m.

Sasha Alex Sloan – 7:40 p.m.

TV Girl – 5:55 p.m.

Magdalena Bay – 4:50 p.m.

DannyLux – 3:40 p.m.

Soul Glo – 2:55 p.m.

Lava La Rue – 2:00 p.m.

The Murder Capital – 1:10 p.m.

Jim Smith – 12:00 p.m.

Mojave

FKJ – 10:35 p.m.

Angèle – 9:10 p.m.

Blondie – 7:35 p.m.

Wet Leg – 6:00 p.m.

Muna – 4:50 p.m.

Benee – 3:45 p.m.

Domi & JD Beck – 2:40 p.m.

Lewis OfMan – 1:40 p.m.

Black Jade – 12:30 p.m.

Sahara

Metro Boomin – 10:35 p.m.

Two Friends – 9:20 p.m.

Jamie Jones – 8:05 p.m.

Blink-182 – 6:45 p.m.

Vintage Culture – 5:20 p.m.

Malaa – 4:15 p.m.

Dombresky – 3:10 p.m.

Mary Jane – 1:45 p.m.

Yuma

Juliet Mendoza – 12:00 p.m.

Chris Stussy – 1:00 p.m.

Kyle Watson – 2:00 p.m.

Oliver Koletzki – 3:00 p.m.

Dennis Cruz + PAWSA – 4:15 p.m.

Nora En Pure – 5:30 p.m.

Idris Elba – 6:45

Mochakk – 8:15 p.m.

TESTPILOT – 9:45 p.m.

Maceo Plex – 11:15 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 and April 24, 2023

Coachella Stage

BRN LUXURY – 2:20 p.m.

Marc Rebillet – 3:00 p.m.

070 Shake – 4:20 p.m.

Charli XCX – 5:35 p.m.

ROSALÍA – 7:00 p.m.

BLACKPINK – 9:00 p.m.

Outdoor Theatre

Yimbo- 1:40 p.m.

Rebeution – 3:00 p.m.

EARTHGANG – 4:10 p.m.

Hiatus Kaiyote – 5:20 p.m.

SOFI TUKKER – 6:35 p.m.

boygenius – 8:10 p.m.

Eric Prydz presents HOLO – 10: 20 p.m.

Sonora

Buster Jarvis – 12:00 p.m.

Horsegirl – 11:00 p.m.

Scowl – 1:45 p.m.

BRATTY – 2:40 p.m.

Destroy Boys – 3:45 p.m.

Ethel Cain – 4:30 p.m.

The Linda Lindas – 5:35 p.m.

The Breeders – 6:40 p.m.

Sunset Rollercoaster 7:55 p.m.

Bakar – 9:00 p.m.

NIA ARCHIVES – 10:00 p.m.

GOBI

dxsko – 1:10 p.m.

Elyanna – 2:30 p.m.

UMI – 3:35 p.m.

Dinner Party – 4:40 p.m.

Shenseea – 5:55 p.m.

Yaeji – 7:00 p.m.

Eladio Carrión – 8:20 p.m.

Monolink – 9:30 p.m.

Chromeo -10:40 p.m.

Donavan’s Yard – 11:55 p.m.

Mojave

wave Groove – 12:50 p.m.

AG Club – 2:10 p.m.

Snail Mail – 3:10 p.m.

Yung Lean -4:15 p.m.

Mura Masa – 5:20

Remi Wolf – 6:25 p.m.

Jai Paul – 7:40 p.m.

Underworld – 9:05 p.m.

Labrinth – 10:35

Sahara

Venessa Michaels – 1:50 p.m.

Flo Milli – 3:20 p.m.

Kenny Beats – 4:20 p.m.

Elderbrook – 5:30 p.m.

Diljit Dosanjh – 6:50 p.m.

Tale OF Us – 8:05 p.m.

The Kid LAROI – 10:20 p.m.

$uicideboy$ – 11:45 p.m.

Yuma

Talon – 12:00 p.m.

Francis Mercier – 1:00 p.m.

Chloé Caillet – 2:00 p.m.

Colyn – 3:00 p.m.

Mathame – 4:15 p.m.

DJ Tennis + Carlita – 5:30 p.m.

Jan Blomqvist – 6:45 p.m.

WhoMadeWho – 8:00 p.m.

Hot Since 82 – 9:30 p.m.

Keinemusik – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 and April 23, 2023

Coachella Stage

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs – 2:30 p.m.

GloRilla – 3:40 p.m.

Porter Robinson – 4:45 p.m.

Kali Uchis – 6:00 p.m.

Björk – 7:25 p.m.

Frank Ocean – 10:05 p.m.

Outdoor Theatre

Jaqck Glam – 1:40 p.m.

Stick Figure – 3:00 p.m.

Big Wild – 4:15 p.m.

Rae Sremmurd – 5:40 p.m.

Dominic Fike – 6:50 p.m.

Fisher + Chris Lake – 8:40 p.m.

Sonora

Argenis – 12:00 p.m.

Conexión Olvina – 1:00 p.m.

Los Bitchos – 1:55 p.m.

El Michels Affair – 2:55 p.m.

Sleaford Mods – 4:00 p.m.

Momma – 5:05 p.m.

Alex G – 6:00 p.m.

Mareux – 7:15 p.m.

Knocked Loose – 8:10 p.m.

Sudan Archives – 9:10 p.m.

Gobi

Gingee – 12:30 p.m.

Ali Sethi – 1:50 p.m.

Joy Crookes – 2:45 p.m.

Fousheé – 3:40 p.m.

Romy – 4:45 p.m.

2manydjs – 5:55 p.m.

Cannons – 7:10 p.m.

DRAMA – 8:15 p.m.

DPR LIVE + DPR IAN – 9:20 p.m.

Mojave

DJ Lil Buddha – 12:45 p.m.

Paris Texas – 2:05 p.m.

IDK – 3:05 p.m.

Noname – 4:10 p.m.

Weyes Blood – 5:15 p.m.

Christine and the Queens – 6:25 p.m.

Willow – 7:45 p.m.

The Blaze – 8:55 p.m.

Sahara

Loboman – 1:25 p.m.

Pi’erre Bourne – 2:50 p.m.

MK – 4:00 p.m.

Latto -5:oo p.m.

LØREN -6:00 p.m.

Jackson Wang – 6:45 p.m.

Jai Wolf – 7:45 p.m.

A Boogie – 9:05 p.m.

Boris Brejcha – 11:20 p.m.

Yuma

Minus The Light – 12:00 p.m.

Airrica – 1:00 p.m.

LP Giobbi – 2:00 p.m.

TSHA – 3:00 p.m.

Cassian – 4:30 p.m.

Sasha & Digweek 6:00 p.m.

Camelphat – 7:30 p.m.

Adam Beyer – 9:00 p.m.

Gordo 10:30 p.m.

How to Watch the Coachella 2023 Live Stream

So, how can you watch the Coachella 2023 live stream? For its 11th year, both weekends of Coachella will stream live on the music festival’s YouTube channel for free. Along with live performances, the live stream will also include artist interviews, YouTube shorts, behind-the-scenes content, and sweepstakes.

The weekend one live stream is sponsored by Fast X, Verizon and NYX Professional Makeup in the U.S. and will start on Coachella’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 14, 2023 and run through Sunday night (April 16, 2023).

Weekend two’s live stream is sponsored by Tic Tac and Dove Shower Collection, and will begin at the same time at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 21, before wrapping up on Sunday, April 23.

How to buy Coachella 2023 tickets

Where can fans buy Coachella 2023 tickets? If you want to check out the experience, IRL and very last minute, here’s how to get them. Coachella 2023 tickets went on sale on January 13, 2023, on the festival’s official site and sold out almost immediately. Tickets are also available on trusted resale sites like Stubhub and Vivid Seats, which offers a $20 discount for purchases over $200—a 10 percent savings—with the code SC2022. Read on ahead for how to buy Coachella 2023 tickets on Stubhub and Vivid Seats for a discount this festival season.

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “Coachella“ Select VIP or General Admission To sort by price, toggle the price scale on the sidebar to the range you want to buy from. Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Coachella 2023!

Visit Vividseats.com and search for “Coachella.” Select VIP or General Admission To sort by price, click either “Sort by Price” in the top bar or toggle the price scale to the range you want to buy from. For $20 off of $200 or more, use the code SC2022 at checkout Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Coachella 2023!

When is Coachella 2023?

When is Coachella 2023? This year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs for two weekends in April 2023. See the full Coachella 2023 dates below.

Coachella 2023 Weekend 1

Friday, April 14, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023

Coachella 2023 Weekend 2

Friday, April 21, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Where is Coachella 2023?

Where is Coachella 2022? Coachella is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The venue includes five primary stages: Coachella Stage (main stage), Outdoor Theater (small stage), Mojave (mid-size stage), Gobi (mid-size stage) and Sahara (large stage.) Additional performance areas have also been added depending on the year. This year the Yuma stage was added.

Who are the Coachella 2023 headliners?

Who are the Coachella 2023 headliners? This year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival headliners include Latin trap and reggaeton artist Bad Bunny; K-pop girl group BLACKPINK; and singer Frank Ocean. See when each Coachella 2023 headliner is performing below.

Bad Bunny – Friday, April 14, 2023 & April 21, 2023

BLACKPINK – Saturday, April 15, 2023 & April 22, 2023

Frank Ocean – Sunday, April 16, 2023 & April 23, 2023

