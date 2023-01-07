On if she’s releasing new music after a new baby and the Super Bowl news, she was quick to dispel those rumors too. “That’s not true. Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing. Do you hear that fans?” she said, laughing. “The second that I announced this, I said, ‘Oh, my God, they’re going to think my album is coming. I need to get to work.” She released her first music in over 5 years with “Lift Me Up” as the lead single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The single is the first solo single from the “Umbrella” singer since her album ANTI was released in 2016.

SZA

Image: Anna Webber/Getty Images for Spotify

SZA also released her long-awaited follow-up to her album Ctrl with her critically acclaimed album SOS in December 2022. She’s about to embark on her arena tour to promote the album, which mysteriously ends three weeks before Coachella’s first weekend.

