It’s that time of the year again! Arguably one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Coachella’s lineup reveal is always the most anticipated time of the year as it kicks off the festival season. Spanning over two weekends in April, Coachella puts on historic headlining acts like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Beyoncé. So it’s no wonder that people are speculating on Reddit threads and Twitter about who’s going to grace the main stage.

The festival is run by Goldenvoice which usually announces the festival lineup at the beginning of January. The most popular festival in the world is packed with artists who cover so many genres and perform in the heat of the desert in Indio, California. 2022’s acts included Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Joji, Lil Baby, Jamie xx and Doja Cat. According to Stereogum, the Coachella lineup is likely to be released before Bonnaroo releases their lineup on Tuesday, January 10, 2022.

Here are the acts that are rumored to be on the Coachella lineup.

Who might be on the Coachella lineup?

BLACKPINK

After performing at the festival in 2019, BLACKPINK will make history as the first K-Pop group to headline Coachella if they are confirmed as the headliners. The girl group consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé released their second album Born Pink in 2022 and subsequently went on their world tour to promote it. Their world tour dates still continue on for the spring of 2023, but there’s a strong possibility that they can swing by Coachella in April since they don’t have anything planned during that time.

Frank Ocean

The elusive Frank Ocean was confirmed as a headliner for Coachella in 2020. However, with COVID-19 Lockdown restrictions, the festival was canceled for that year. It’s been a while since Frank Ocean performed live since his latest album blonde in 2016. The Grammy Award winner hasn’t confirmed that he would play the festival, but all signs lead to it. Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett told Los Angeles Times that he predicted that Frank would be the headliner for 2023.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett said last year. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.” Hopefully, like his song “Novacane” we get to meet Frank at Coachella this year and maybe hear some new and long-anticipated music as well.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny is also highly speculated to be a headliner for the festival this year. He released the most popular album of 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti and had a sold-out 65-show stadium tour following its release. If the Puerto Rican star does headline, he would be the first Spanish-speaking headliner in the history of the festival.

Though according to Billboard, the “Tití Me Pregunta” singer will be taking a long-deserved break this year. “I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told the publication. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”

Rihanna

Rihanna might be stacking her schedule if she headlines Coachella this year. The “Love on the Brain” singer is performing at the Super Bowl Half-Time Show in February 2023 and could possibly headline Coachella as well. Like Frank, fans have been waiting for new music and performances from the Fenty Beauty founder. “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special,” she said to AP, after she gave birth and announced she was going to headline.