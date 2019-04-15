Must-See Street Style Looks from Coachella Weekend 1

We all know that Coachella lends itself to sartorial excellence. And while not every outfit worn by festival-goers is straight off of a runway, there are so many different styles and personalities shown through what people wear while in the desert for a weekend. The Coachella fashion trends from week one of the festival were unsurprisingly iconic—bold, stylish and perfectly executed. The first weekend of Coachella was chock-full of cool street style looks that are making me seriously wish I’d coughed up the cash to attend the festival this year.
Seriously, from fringe galore to bold AF colors, these festival-goers did not hold back. Both celebrities and those fortunate enough to attend Coachella dressed to seriously impress. Coachella has become just as much about the fashion as it is about music and art. And frankly, I’m not mad about it. If I can’t see my favorite artists perform live, at least I can look at what everyone wore. It’s not quite as good as being there, but it’ll do.
Each year brings new fashion trends, and Coachella 2019 is a great place to spot them. Weekend one brought major cowboy and cowgirl vibes, brightly colored tulle and neon galore. I rounded up the best street style looks from Coachella weekend one, so you can get a glimpse of what’s trending right now—as well as live vicariously through these fashionable festival attendees.