Must-See Street Style Looks from Coachella Weekend 1

Maggie Griswold
by
We all know that Coachella lends itself to sartorial excellence. And while not every outfit worn by festival-goers is straight off of a runway, there are so many different styles and personalities shown through what people wear while in the desert for a weekend. The Coachella fashion trends from week one of the festival were unsurprisingly iconic—bold, stylish and perfectly executed. The first weekend of Coachella was chock-full of cool street style looks that are making me seriously wish I’d coughed up the cash to attend the festival this year.

Seriously, from fringe galore to bold AF colors, these festival-goers did not hold back. Both celebrities and those fortunate enough to attend Coachella dressed to seriously impress. Coachella has become just as much about the fashion as it is about music and art. And frankly, I’m not mad about it. If I can’t see my favorite artists perform live, at least I can look at what everyone wore. It’s not quite as good as being there, but it’ll do.

Each year brings new fashion trends, and Coachella 2019 is a great place to spot them. Weekend one brought major cowboy and cowgirl vibes, brightly colored tulle and neon galore. I rounded up the best street style looks from Coachella weekend one, so you can get a glimpse of what’s trending right now—as well as live vicariously through these fashionable festival attendees.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Festival Attendee Brittany Hayles

coachella shay mitchell jasmine sanders Must See Street Style Looks from Coachella Weekend 1

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Jasmine Sanders & Shay Mitchell

View this post on Instagram

All aboard the Coachella Express 🚂

A post shared by Tezza (@tezza) on

3. Festival Attendee & Influencer Tezza

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Daniela Braga

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

5. Festival Attendee

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

6. Don Benjamin

View this post on Instagram

I GOT (TH)E HORSES (I)N THE BA(CK) 🤠🤠

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on

7. James Charles

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock.

8. Bella Thorne

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Tucker Halpern & Sophie Hawley-Weld of Sofi Tukker

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

10. Sara Sampaio

11. Perfume

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

12. Erika Jayne

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Festival Attendee David Gatdula

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

14. Liane V

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

15. Sabrina Claudio

View this post on Instagram

day 3 💙

A post shared by Parker Winston (@parkerwinston) on

16. Festival Attendee & Model Parker Winston

coachella celebrity street style Must See Street Style Looks from Coachella Weekend 1

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

17. Peyton List

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

18. Hennessy Carolina

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

19. Victoria Justice

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

20. Festival Attendee Meg Hope

coachella donald glover Must See Street Style Looks from Coachella Weekend 1

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/REX/Shutterstock.

21. Donald Glover

View this post on Instagram

🌈💙 Magic World 💜🍭

A post shared by Andre Agudelo (@andreagudelo) on

22. Festival Attendee & Influencer Andre Agudelo

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

23. Festival Attendee Monica Dickson

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

24. Shanina Shaik

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

25. Festival Attendee Maria Jose Malo

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

26. Stella Maxwell

View this post on Instagram

Cowchella 🐄🐄

A post shared by anna berger (@annajber) on

27. Festival Attendee Anna Berger

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

28. Festival Attendees

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

29. Lottie Tomlinson

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

30. Festival Attendees

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock.

31. Olivia Culpo

View this post on Instagram

#curvychella 🍑

A post shared by Noelle Downing ✨ (@noelledowning) on

32. Festival Attendee

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

33. Festival Attendee Louise Cooney

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.

34. Victoria Justice

35. Festival Attendee & Influencer Noelle Downing

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

36. Festival Attendees

View this post on Instagram

✨fairy godmother of coachella✨🌈

A post shared by Rachel Martino (@rachmartino) on

37. Festival Attendee & Influencer Rachel Martino

