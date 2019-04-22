StyleCaster
Must-See Street Style Looks from Coachella Weekend 2

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Candace Napier Ross.

Coachella is always a hotbed of incredible fashion. Festival-goers typically get super creative with their ensembles, and both style and personality are shown in so many different ways through what people wear. The Coachella fashion trends in weekend two were just as unsurprisingly excellent as weekend one—perhaps even better. They were original, effortlessly cool, bold and creative. The second weekend of Coachella was sartorially incredible, and I just wish I could have been there to see it all in person. (Not bitter at all that I was stuck at home.)

From festival-goers in head-to-toe sequins to fuzzy coats paired with bikinis, the second weekend of Coachella street style did not disappoint. Both celebrities and your average (very fortunate) festival-goers dressed to the nines. Because, as we know, Coachella is as much about wearing wild outfits as it is about seeing your favorite musical performers, these festival attendees were ready to show off their incredible outfits. Yes, Coachella’s first weekend was amazing sartorially, but I might have to conclude that the second weekend was even better.

Each festival season brings new fashion trends, and Coachella 2019 has already been a great place to seem them in action. Weekend two brought even more cowgirl and cowboy vibes (so many cowboy hats!), a ton of chic and sheer clothing and on-trend tie-dye and neon. I rounded up the best street style looks from Coachella weekend two, so you can get another glimpse of what’s hot and trending right now—as I sit on my laptop watching Youtube videos from the festival and pretending I was there.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Festival Attendee Adriana Gonzalez, Coachella 2019

2. Festival Attendee Nailah Blackman, Coachella 2019

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

3.Festival Attendees, Coachella 2019

space cowboy

4. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

baby space

5. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

6. Festival Attendees Jovon Dizard and Shane Reifre, Coachella 2019

7. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

AND THATS SHOWBIZ FOLKS

8. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

10. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

yeehaw 💕🤠

11. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

12. Festival Attendees John Lubbers, Anthony Greens and Charlie Dando, Coachella 2019

13. Festival Attendees, Coachella 2019

#coachella #2019

14. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

Vibin’ and Thrivin’ 🌈 #coachella

15. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

16. Festival Attendee Amanda Consenza, Coachella 2019

17. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

18. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

19. Festival Attendee Alina Kassan, Coachella 2019

20. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

Chella Day 3

21. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

IMA NEED SPACE🚀

22. Festival Attendee, Coachella 2019

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Festival Attendee Clara Benatti, Coachella 2019

