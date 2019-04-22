Must-See Street Style Looks from Coachella Weekend 2

Scroll To See More Images

Coachella is always a hotbed of incredible fashion. Festival-goers typically get super creative with their ensembles, and both style and personality are shown in so many different ways through what people wear. The Coachella fashion trends in weekend two were just as unsurprisingly excellent as weekend one—perhaps even better. They were original, effortlessly cool, bold and creative. The second weekend of Coachella was sartorially incredible, and I just wish I could have been there to see it all in person. (Not bitter at all that I was stuck at home.)

From festival-goers in head-to-toe sequins to fuzzy coats paired with bikinis, the second weekend of Coachella street style did not disappoint. Both celebrities and your average (very fortunate) festival-goers dressed to the nines. Because, as we know, Coachella is as much about wearing wild outfits as it is about seeing your favorite musical performers, these festival attendees were ready to show off their incredible outfits. Yes, Coachella’s first weekend was amazing sartorially, but I might have to conclude that the second weekend was even better.

Each festival season brings new fashion trends, and Coachella 2019 has already been a great place to seem them in action. Weekend two brought even more cowgirl and cowboy vibes (so many cowboy hats!), a ton of chic and sheer clothing and on-trend tie-dye and neon. I rounded up the best street style looks from Coachella weekend two, so you can get another glimpse of what’s hot and trending right now—as I sit on my laptop watching Youtube videos from the festival and pretending I was there.

