The 2020 Festival Fashion Trends We Would’ve Seen At Coachella This Month

Since many of us have already cried about the fact that Coachella has been postponed, the only feasible way to cope is to focus on all the cute outfits we’ll wear once the festival takes place in October. Based on last year’s most fire looks and this year’s top runway trends, we have a pretty good idea of what styles would have taken over Coachella 2020, so look on the bright side and see this as an opportunity to spend some time curating your looks before you head to Coachella Valley. The Coachella 2020 fashion trends are full of ideal warm-weather looks, so whether or not you’re headed to the desert in October, you can rock these ensembles this summer. Coachella might be pushed to a later date, but summer festival fashion isn’t going anywhere, and that’s a fact.

To provide you with the festival inspo you so crave, we rounded up the most popular trends that would’ve slayed at Coachella 2020. From the ever-enticing sheer and mesh clothing trend to classic tie-dye summer vibes, there’s no shortage of fun looks you can go ahead and wear right now—even if you’re not attending any music festivals. The key to festival fashion and summer 2020 trends is to wear everything with confidence. Some of these trends are bold and maximalist, but as long as you believe in your look, everyone else will love it, too. So go forth and plan your festival-inspired summer wardrobes, friends. We’ll be able to leave the house soon enough, and I guarantee you’ll look fierce.

1. A Sheer Thing

Let it all show, baby. Sheer clothing would have been one of the hottest trends at Coachella this year—and for good reason. Not only is it sexy AF, but it also allows your skin to breath in the desert heat. This is a fun trend to wear all summer long, though. Just pair it with your cutest bikini or under a denim jacket for cool nights.

Wear this green sheer t-shirt dress as a swimsuit coverup with with your favorite bralette.

Of course, you don’t have to go all the way sheer. You can try a bodysuit with a mesh sleeve to start.

2. The Cargo Comeback

The pants the weird kid in your fourth grade class wore every single day are now fashion, darling. Don’t shy away from cargo pants this summer. You can wear them baggy or fitted, neutral or bright, cropped or long. There’s no wrong way to try this trend. Plus, you can store all your snacks in the pockets.

Lucky for you, tie-dye is also a big trend this year, so these tie-dye cargo pants are a two-in-one.

These neutral cargo pants will last you through summer and fall.

3. Team Tie-Dye

There’s no denying tie-dye has been a festival favorite for years. And in 2020, we were expecting to see even more of it pop up. Try this camp chic look on literally any article of clothing—tops, shorts, bikinis, dresses, et cetera. If you want to customize the look, you can always tie-dye your own clothes with a kit. And, of course, don’t be afraid to pattern mix different tie-dye pieces like our girl Lizzo.

This tie-dye smocked top is so cute, you’ll definitely end up wearing it nearly every day this summer.

Tie-dye cut-offs would have been everywhere at Coachella, but they’re still a fun summer trend.

4. Crochet All Day

Crocheting isn’t just a quarantine activity, OK? It’s also a major festival trend we would have seen all over Coachella. Luckily for all of us, though, it’s cute enough to wear for any summer adventure. From crochet shorts and dresses to even swimwear, this trend was everywhere on the 2020 runways, so go ahead and lean in.

Since this flower crochet dress premiered on the Kate Spade 2020 runways, we’ve been itching to get our hands on it.

Hang by the pool in style with this crochet bikini top.

5. All In Your Head(band)

Headbands have been big for a while, but we suspect they might have reigned over flower crowns at this year’s Coachella. The bolder the better on this one, folks. Have fun with a bejeweled or colorful headband this summer. Consider it your new favorite statement piece.

The different pearl accents on this chic black headband make it worthy of Blair Waldorf’s collection.

This knotted jeweled headband is more of an investment piece, but would look so good with all your summer outfits.

6. Giddy-Up Glam

It’s no secret: Western style is here to giddy up all over the summer trends. Take your best cowgirl vibes and put them to work this season, y’all. The easiest way to get the look is by donning some cow print. Don’t knock it ’til you try it, though. There are some super chic ways to wear this trend without looking like you’re from the wild, wild west.

These cow print shorts are as trendy as they are perfect for hot weather.

You can pair this cow print bikini with high-waisted shorts and an unbuttoned blouse for a fun summer look.

7. Fashion Face Masks

It should come as no surprise that fashion face masks were expected to trend at Coachella 2020. Of course, many people wear them at the festival every year to keep dust out of their faces, but this year, there’s the added layer of protection—along with attempting to stay six feet apart. Bonus: Any scarf that you use as a face mask can usually double as a hair accessory.

When you’re not using this adorable bandana as a face mask, you can wear it in your hair.

An animal print scarf is a fun way to make the face mask trend even trendier.

8. No Tiers Left To Cry

If Coachella was happening right this moment, rest assured you’d see tiered dress everywhere. This is one of the biggest trends of festival season and summer in general, so it’s worth taking a look at all the options the Internet has right now. From mini to maxi and all the midis in between, there’s no shortage of chic tiered dresses you can rock all summer long.

This tie-dye tiered mini dress is two trends in one.

A cute tiered sundress is an easy way to take a festival trend and turn it into everyday style.

9. Fringe Benefit

One of the biggest trends to come off the runways this season was fringe. There are so many ways to wear it, too. Dresses, skirts, jackets—You name it. Of course, it would have been a huge festival staple, but it’ll also show up everywhere this summer. Plus, the fringe trend will definitely carry into fall, so feel free to splurge on a cute investment piece.

This black fringe shirt combines both the fringe trend with the western vibes trend, so you can wear it knowing you’re rocking two trends in one.

Pair this chic cream fringe skirt with your favorite bralette top, and you’ll have the perfect summer going-out look.

