StyleCaster
Share

Coachella Fashion to Wear Without Looking Basic AF

What's hot
StyleCaster

Coachella Fashion to Wear Without Looking Basic AF

by
Coachella Fashion to Wear Without Looking Basic AF
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Reformation

Ahhh, spring. The season of warmer weather, lighter jackets, and music festivals. Yup, it’s already that time of year again, and Coachella’s first weekend is upon us. For a select few, it’s about the music—but for most, the three-day, two-weekend event is a mix between an opportunity to see-and-be-seen and a chance to witness the bizarre parade of outrageous fashion choices (read: neon-mesh bra tops as shirts and flower crowns as far as the eye can see). If you’re one of the 100,000-plus people lucky enough to attend, you’ve probably spent the last month trying to figure out what the heck to wear in 90-degree heat that won’t make you look basic AF.

MORE: The 15 Best Bodysuits We’ll Be Living in this Summer

But because breaking away from the cycle of fringe (and feather-plasterd dresses, and teeeeny denim shorts—you get the picture) is no easy feat, we rounded up some seriously stylish pieces to wear to a music festival. Or, you know, the grocery store, because they’re all really cute. A lightweight linen two-piece set, a breezy wide-leg trouser, and a swing dress in a print that just might be the next big festival trend, ahead.

MORE: The Best Spring Dresses Trends for 2017 To Shop Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Wilfred Cabrel Camisole, $75; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Reformation Bronte Two Piece, $218; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

7115 by Szeki Spring Wide-Legged Trouser, $178; at 7115 by Szeki

Photo: 7115 by Szeki

Rachel Comey Chaser Short, $299; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Wilfred Adelia Dress, $135; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Mango Oversize Denim Jacket, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Madewell Huston Pull-On Crop Pants, $69.50; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Lucca Couture Printed Strappy-Side Swing Mini Dress, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

OZMA Litta Short, $132; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Everlane The Sport Rib Crop Tank, $55; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Zara High Waist Shorts, $25.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Marais USA St. Tropez Sandal, $198; at Marais USA

Photo: Marais USA

Pixie Market Poplin Off The Shoulder Top, $62; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

H&M Faux Suede Biker Jacket, $69.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Keepsake Do It Right Playsuit, $160; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker

Matt Bernson Virtuoso, $250; at Matt Bernson

Photo: Matt Bernson

Hackwith Design House Raw Finish Jumper, $290; at Hackwith Design House

Photo: Hackwith Design House

Sechung Diamond Dress, $270; at Sechung

Photo: Sechung

Öhlin/D Denim Shank Pants, $450; at Öhlin/D

Photo: Öhlin/D

Alix Delano One Piece, $198; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

D'Blanc The End, $190; at Vandevort

Photo: Vandevort

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The '90s Trend That's Making a Huge Comeback Right Now

The '90s Trend That's Making a Huge Comeback Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share