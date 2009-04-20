Coachella Cutie

Most fashion girls wait for the Oscars to come around to see the most amazing red carpet looks and glamour. For some of us, Coachella is as good as the Academy Awards. Once a year the beautiful young stars dress in their best festival going gear and party in the grass like the rest of us – you know drinking beer out of plastic cups. It’s hipster heaven and everyone dresses the part, including the bevy of celebs that come out to enjoy the tunes and spring weather.

The standout this year: Kate Bosworth. With model boyfriend James Rousseau back on her arm and perfectly put together casual outfits she definitely turned heads. Three days of music and three separate outfits, it’s impossible to pick a favorite. In all three of these pics, Kate is wearing a David Yurman box chain necklace, but my favorite is the LnA muscle tee, the denim skirt, and the yellow sandals.