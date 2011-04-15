Coachella Celeb Style Day 4: Alessandra Ambrosio, Wild Child

StyleCaster
Coachella 2011 is finally upon us, and the street style stars are probably starting to roam the festival grounds as we speak. To kick off the weekend, we chose one more celebrity look to provide sartorial inspiration for the eventnone other than Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio. Last year, she chose to rock five quintessential rock show staples at once: feathers, fringe, a floppy hat, sunglasses and biker boots. Somehow, she’s able to pull it off without looking like a Rock of Love contestant, but we never expect much less from one of the world’s hottest women. Click through to shop our picks to get Alessandra’s style, and if you’re in Indio, have a blast at Coachella!

It takes skill to successfully mix fringe, feathers and a floppy hat, but if anyone can do it, it's Alessandra Ambrosio.

Embroidered Fringe Kaftan, $120, at Topshop

Undrest Sardinia woven swimsuit, $300, at Net-A-Porter

See by Chloé silk tassel blouse, $350, at La Garconne

Cream Crochet Fringe Crop Top, $60, at Topshop

Future fringe dress, $96.60, at Nasty Gal

Fringe vest, $29.95, at Free People

Macrame fringe vest, $95, at Topshop

Antik Batik Engy metal, leather and feather necklace, $115, at Net-A-Porter

Wool floppy hat, $40, at American Apparel

River Island Safina Ankle Western Boots, $116, at ASOS

Frye Veronica slouch boot, $328, at Zappos

Oasis leather festival fringe bag, $62.76, at ASOS

Vintage macrame bag, $68, at Free People

