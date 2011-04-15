Coachella Celeb Style Day 4: Alessandra Ambrosio, Wild Child

Coachella 2011 is finally upon us, and the street style stars are probably starting to roam the festival grounds as we speak. To kick off the weekend, we chose one more celebrity look to provide sartorial inspiration for the eventnone other than Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio. Last year, she chose to rock five quintessential rock show staples at once: feathers, fringe, a floppy hat, sunglasses and biker boots. Somehow, she’s able to pull it off without looking like a Rock of Love contestant, but we never expect much less from one of the world’s hottest women. Click through to shop our picks to get Alessandra’s style, and if you’re in Indio, have a blast at Coachella!