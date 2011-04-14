Coachella Celeb Style Day 3: Alexa Chung Is With The Band

Coachella 2011 is just one day away, but we’re still drooling over our favorite celebrity looks from last year’s festival. Not only is Alexa Chung one of the most stylish lasses in all the land, she has a rock star boyfriendAlex Turner of the Arctic Monkeyswhich pretty much guarantees that she gets an amazing, all-access Coachella experience. Just because she’s with the band doesn’t mean she’s high-maintenance, however: she was snapped wearing a loose-fitting romper paired with an army jacket and espadrillesa look that couldn’t be easier to emulate. Click through to shop our Alexa-inspired picks!