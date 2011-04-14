StyleCaster
Coachella Celeb Style Day 3: Alexa Chung Is With The Band

Coachella 2011 is just one day away, but we’re still drooling over our favorite celebrity looks from last year’s festival. Not only is Alexa Chung one of the most stylish lasses in all the land, she has a rock star boyfriendAlex Turner of the Arctic Monkeyswhich pretty much guarantees that she gets an amazing, all-access Coachella experience. Just because she’s with the band doesn’t mean she’s high-maintenance, however: she was snapped wearing a loose-fitting romper paired with an army jacket and espadrillesa look that couldn’t be easier to emulate. Click through to shop our Alexa-inspired picks!

Stella McCartney silk-blend playsuit, $195, at Net-A-Porter

Lace lakeshore romper, $135, at Madewell

Nude floral double layer playsuit, $70, at Topshop

T by Alexander Wang romper, $198, at Barneys

Hooded field jacket, $88, at Nasty Gal

City cargo jacket, $148, at Madewell

KG by Kurt Geiger Pablo espadrille wedges, $161.37, at ASOS

Vernon black canvas espadrilles, $20, at Topshop

River Island Picket Wedge Espadrille, $53.57, at ASOS

Sunblock shades, $40, at Nasty Gal

BR Monogram turnlock cross-body bag, $98, at Banana Republic

See by Chloé cross-body bag, $395, at La Garconne

BCBGeneration cross-body bag, $78, at Macy's

Chain strap clutch, $295, at Rebecca Minkoff

