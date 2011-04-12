StyleCaster
Coachella Celeb Style Day 2: Kate Bosworth Does Boho

Coachella 2011 is only two days away, and if you’re one of the lucky ones who scored a ticket and are heading out to the desert, you’d better get to packing! The key to music festival style is mixing and matching lightweight, easy pieces, which Kate Bosworth has down to a science. At last year’s show, she chose a hippie-chic look with a tie-dye SUNO dress, Joie cut-out sandals and a leather-trimmed Mulberry bagtopped off with loose hair and a flower headband. You too can be a stylish free spirit, and we’re here to help! Click through to shop our picks and copy Kate’s look with ease.

Hippie-chic Kate Bosworth at Coachella 2010.

Tie-dye tunic, $55, at Topshop

Franco Ferrari scarf, $145, at La Garconne

Velvet tie-dye stripe dress, $152, at Shopbop

Tye-die maxi dress, $49.50, at Delia's

Tie-dye knit dress, $22.80, at Forever 21

Tara Matthews open-back tie-dye cotton dress, $230, at Net-A-Porter

Alice + Olivia tie-dye silk-chiffon off-the-shoulder blouse, $275, at Net-A-Porter

Nude large flower headband, $20, at Topshop

Skinny flower stretch headband, $7, at ASOS

BDG Canvas satchel, $59, at Urban Outfitters

Canvas and trim shopper, $56, at Topshop

Silverlake flat sandals, $125, at Madewell

Joie Leo cutout sandal, $255, at Piperlime

Aviator sunglasses, $28, at Topshop

