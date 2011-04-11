Coachella Celeb Style Day 1: Rachel Bilson Is Cool & Casual

There are few events throughout the year that bring out street style as stellar as Coachella, the three-day music festival in Indio, California. This year’s lineup boasts artists like The Strokes, Kanye West and Arcade Fire, but for those of us who aren’t attending, the fashion photography that emerges from the festival will certainly take center stage.

Every year, trendsetters, models and celebrities turn out to Coachella in droves, and despite the scorching desert temperatures, they never look anything less than their best. In the days leading up to the event, we’ll show you our favorite celeb looks from the festival, and give you some picks to help recreate the show-goer’s ensemble. If all goes according to plan, you’ll end up on a street style blog or, better yet, score a VIP wristband for looking the part.

First up: Rachel Bilson!