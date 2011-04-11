StyleCaster
Coachella Celeb Style Day 1: Rachel Bilson Is Cool & Casual

What's hot
Alyssa
by
There are few events throughout the year that bring out street style as stellar as Coachella, the three-day music festival in Indio, California. This year’s lineup boasts artists like The Strokes, Kanye West and Arcade Fire, but for those of us who aren’t attending, the fashion photography that emerges from the festival will certainly take center stage.

Every year, trendsetters, models and celebrities turn out to Coachella in droves, and despite the scorching desert temperatures, they never look anything less than their best. In the days leading up to the event, we’ll show you our favorite celeb looks from the festival, and give you some picks to help recreate the show-goer’s ensemble. If all goes according to plan, you’ll end up on a street style blog or, better yet, score a VIP wristband for looking the part.

First up: Rachel Bilson!

Rachel Bilson is perfectly dressed for the desert at Coachella.

Leopard cami, $80, at Topshop

SUNO Button Panel Giraffe Tank, $170, at Opening Ceremony

Sheer animal print pocket tank, $60, at Topshop

Tucker scoop neck leopard top, $150, at Shopbop

Denim midi shorts, $59, at Madewell

Illesteva Leonard sunglasses, $160, at Gargyle

Rio Brillante bag, $98, at Free People

Leather trim Aztec backpack, $80, at ASOS

Wayuu Taya Foundation Susu bag, $175, at Shopbop

Parasol tan toe-loop sandals, $145, at Topshop

