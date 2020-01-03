Coachella’s 2020 Lineup Will Convince You to Attend, Even if You Have No Plans To

Scroll To See More Images
We said what we said. Coachella’s 2020 lineup and headliners will convince you to attend, even if you have no plans to. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 21st lineup on Thursday, Jan. 2, and while we don’t agree with the placement of some of the artists (Carly Rae Jepsen on the third line???), we can agree that this year’s roster is killer.
Coachella 2020 will be held for two weekends straight from April 10 to April 19. The festival announced on its Instagram that Weekend 1 is already sold out, but presale for Weekend 2 starts on Monday, Jan. 6, at 12 p.m. PT. So, if you’re interested in any of the artists below, prepare to act fast. Coachella has been around since 1999, and over the years, the festival has boasted headliners like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and Beyoncé. The event has become a full-blown phenomenon, and it’s impossible to be on Instagram during Coachella weekend without seeing a couple dozen celebrities (and IRL friends) in festival-fashion outfits.
This year’s roaster includes several veteran and newcomer acts. Along with being the second K-pop band to perform at the Coachella (following BLACKPINK in 2019), BIGBANG will also make their comeback at the festival after announcing their hiatus at the start of 2018.
See the full Coachella lineup below.
Friday
- Rage Against the Machine
- Calvin Harris
- Run the Jewels
- Rex Orange County
- Megan Thee Stallion
- BIGBANG
- BROCKHAMPTON
- Big Sean
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- City Girls
- Lewis Capaldi
- Madeon
- Charli XCX
- Lane 8
- GRiZ
- Chicano Batman
- Omar Apollo
- Kim Petras
- IDLES
- Daphni
- The Martinez Brothers
- Pink Sweat$
- Peggy Gou
- Hatsune Miku
- TNGHT
- Rich Brian
- Damian Lazarus
- Princess Nikia
- slowthai
- YBN Cordae
- TOKIMONSTA
- The Chats
- NIKI
- Malaa
- PUP
- The HU
- Amber Mark
- Code Orange
- L’Impératrice
- Kyle Watson
- VNSSA
- Lost Kings
- Jayda G
- Giselle Woo & the Night Owls
- Melé
- ela minus
- Kynda Black
Saturday
- Travis Scott
- Flume
- Thom York: Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes
- Disclosure
- 21 Savage
- Danny Elfman
- DaBaby
- Summer Walker
- Anitta
- Caribou
- Joji
- Testpilot
- Swae Lee
- Black Coffee
- Cuco
- Jai Wolf
- Roddy Rich
- Yaeji
- Koffee
- Tchami
- Dixon
- Hot Chip
- Carly Rae Jepson
- DJ Koze
- Floating Points
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Pabllo Vittar
- MIKA
- ANNA
- Snail Mail
- Kruder & Dorfmeister
- Steve Lacy
- Weyes Blood
- Masego
- Orville Peck
- Chelsea Cutler
- Seun Kuty & Egypt 80
- Matona
- 100 gecs
- black midi
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Chris Leibing
- Raveena
- Sasha Sloan
- beabadoobee
- Ezra Collective
- Inner Wave
- Emo Nite
- girl in red
- Aya Nakamura
- Sama’
- Beach Goons
- Fontaines D.C.
- The Murder Capital Paco Osuna
- Mannequin Pussy
- The Comet Is Coming
- Whipped Cream
- Anna Calvi
- GG Magree
- Ellen Allien
- ONYVAA
- DJ Lord
- Sara Landry
Sunday
- Frank Ocean
- Lana Del Rey
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Daniel Caesar
- FKA twigs
- Marina
- Louis the Child
- Ari Lennox
- Fatboy Slim
- Banda MS
- Lil Nas X
- Mura Masa
- Duch Sauce
- Jessie Reyez
- SLANDER
- Denzel Curry
- J.I.D.
- Ленинград (Leningrad)
- Epik High
- Duke Dumont
- Lauren Daigle
- Conan Gray
- Bedouin
- Bishop Briggs
- (Sandy) Alex G
- Big Wild
- Alec Benjamin
- Noname
- YUNGLBUD
- Dave
- SebastiAn
- Kygary Pamyu Pamyu
- Emotional Oranges
- Channel Tres
- Crumb
- Doja Cat
- Ed Maverick
- Ali Gatie
- Hayden James
- Skegss
- Monolink
- Dom Dolla
- Satori
- Black Pumas
- Sampa the Great
- Altin Gün
- Luttrell
- Nathy Peluso
- Olivia O’Brien
- Mariah the Scientist
- Viagra Boys
- Cariño
- Adam Port
- Guy Laliberté
- Detlef
- Sahar Z