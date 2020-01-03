Coachella’s 2020 Lineup Will Convince You to Attend, Even if You Have No Plans To

Scroll To See More Images

We said what we said. Coachella’s 2020 lineup and headliners will convince you to attend, even if you have no plans to. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 21st lineup on Thursday, Jan. 2, and while we don’t agree with the placement of some of the artists (Carly Rae Jepsen on the third line???), we can agree that this year’s roster is killer.

Coachella 2020 will be held for two weekends straight from April 10 to April 19. The festival announced on its Instagram that Weekend 1 is already sold out, but presale for Weekend 2 starts on Monday, Jan. 6, at 12 p.m. PT. So, if you’re interested in any of the artists below, prepare to act fast. Coachella has been around since 1999, and over the years, the festival has boasted headliners like Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and Beyoncé. The event has become a full-blown phenomenon, and it’s impossible to be on Instagram during Coachella weekend without seeing a couple dozen celebrities (and IRL friends) in festival-fashion outfits.

This year’s roaster includes several veteran and newcomer acts. Along with being the second K-pop band to perform at the Coachella (following BLACKPINK in 2019), BIGBANG will also make their comeback at the festival after announcing their hiatus at the start of 2018.

See the full Coachella lineup below.

Friday

Rage Against the Machine

Calvin Harris

Run the Jewels

Rex Orange County

Megan Thee Stallion

BIGBANG

BROCKHAMPTON

Big Sean

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

City Girls

Lewis Capaldi

Madeon

Charli XCX

Lane 8

GRiZ

Chicano Batman

Omar Apollo

Kim Petras

IDLES

Daphni

The Martinez Brothers

Pink Sweat$

Peggy Gou

Hatsune Miku

TNGHT

Rich Brian

Damian Lazarus

Princess Nikia

slowthai

YBN Cordae

TOKIMONSTA

The Chats

NIKI

Malaa

PUP

The HU

Amber Mark

Code Orange

L’Impératrice

Kyle Watson

VNSSA

Lost Kings

Jayda G

Giselle Woo & the Night Owls

Melé

ela minus

Kynda Black

Saturday

Travis Scott

Flume

Thom York: Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Disclosure

21 Savage

Danny Elfman

DaBaby

Summer Walker

Anitta

Caribou

Joji

Testpilot

Swae Lee

Black Coffee

Cuco

Jai Wolf

Roddy Rich

Yaeji

Koffee

Tchami

Dixon

Hot Chip

Carly Rae Jepson

DJ Koze

Floating Points

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

BADBADNOTGOOD

Pabllo Vittar

MIKA

ANNA

Snail Mail

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Steve Lacy

Weyes Blood

Masego

Orville Peck

Chelsea Cutler

Seun Kuty & Egypt 80

Matona

100 gecs

black midi

Nilüfer Yanya

Chris Leibing

Raveena

Sasha Sloan

beabadoobee

Ezra Collective

Inner Wave

Emo Nite

girl in red

Aya Nakamura

Sama’

Beach Goons

Fontaines D.C.

The Murder Capital Paco Osuna

Mannequin Pussy

The Comet Is Coming

Whipped Cream

Anna Calvi

GG Magree

Ellen Allien

ONYVAA

DJ Lord

Sara Landry

Sunday