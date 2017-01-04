Everything You Need to Know About Coachella 2017

Grab your flower crown, because from Beyoncé and Bon Iver to Kendrick Lamar and Future, this year’s Coachella lineup is spectacular. And though the former three are headlining the three-day event, there are about 150 acts set to perform in total, which pretty much guarantees that there’s something for almost everyone this year. Plus, just like last year, there are two weekends to choose from, though they’ll both feature identical lineups. The first weekend is April 14-16; the second is April 21-23, both at the famed Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Passes went on sale today, and general admission three-day passes start at $399. If that’s not quite your style, VIP three-day passes start at $899. Weekend one is on sale here, and weekend two is available here.

In addition to Coachella 2017’s biggest coup—Queen Bey, obviously—you can also look out for performers including Lorde, the XX, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, Justice, and Father John Misty. And, of course, if you go, you’ll also want to be on the lookout for the hordes of celebs who make their way to the California desert to soak up the sun (with tons of sunscreen) and rock out in what can only be described as “Coachella-chic” for three days. You know: bras as tops, colorful hair, and lots and lots of distressed denim.

One small disappointment: It looks as though there’ll be no reunion as part of Coachella this year. Last year saw Guns n’ Roses back in action; the year before saw the Pixies and Rage Against the Machine come together once more onstage.

If you decide to go, there are lots of options in regard to your stay. You can choose to camp beside your car ($113); park your car elsewhere and just camp (also $113); or camp on Lake Eldorado with an accompanying pass (general admission and a teepee goes for $2,398 for two people, and the prices go up from there). You could also just say YOLO and go with a safari tent, which costs $7,500 for two, but you get “fully furnished, air conditioned Shikar style tents,” so—small trade-off.

See you there!