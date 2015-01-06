Coachella 2015 Lineup Revealed: Drake, AC/DC, Jack White, and More!

We’re betting there isn’t a festival fan in the country who doesn’t want a Coachella 2015 ticket in their hands right now–especially after the official lineup was revealed this afternoon.

If there was ever to be a diverse mix of artists performing at the same festival, this is surely it—AC/DC, Jack White, and Drake are the headlining acts.

AC/DC will perform on Friday, Jack White on Saturday, and Drake on Sunday, with each weekend offering an identical lineup.

Friday night will also cater to fans of Azealia Banks, Interpol, Alabama Shakes, Steely Dan, and Nero. Meanwhile, Saturday will bring Weeknd, Belle and Sebastian, Chet Faker, and FKA Twigs, and Sunday’s highlights include Florence and the Machine, Kaskade, David Guetta, and Ryan Adams.

The year’s most hotly anticipated music festival will once again make noise at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California over two weekends: April 10-12 and April 17-19.

The official schedule, complete with timing and more information, is yet to be released, but we’ve got the full lineup for you right now when you keep scrolling.

Coachella tickets will go on sale at noon PST tomorrow, January 7, so get your credit card ready and bring on that California desert sunshine.