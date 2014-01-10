Friday Playlist: Our 30 Favorite Songs From This Year’s Big Coachella Acts

The Coachella planners announced the lineup for this year’s festival yesterday and, as usual, they did not disappoint. As previously rumored, Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast, disbanded for more than 10 years now, will reunite as headliners at the annual Indio, California music festival, alongside indie band Arcade Fire and rockers Muse.

Other strong showings are expected from our favorite indie R&B crooner, Solange, grunge-pop star du jour Lorde, and a number of others. Swedish experimental electronic music group The Knife, who didn’t perform live until six years after they initially formed, are slated to make a rare stage appearance.

There are just too many good acts to detail here, so we’ll let the music do the talking istead. We picked 30 of our favorite songs from Coachella’s 2014 lineup and put them into a playlist for you. Enjoy! (And, just in case you want to drop nearly $400 on a ticket to the festival, they go on sale today at 1 p.m. EST!)