The most anticipated music festival every year is undoubtedly Coachella. Unlike the alternatives that are known for camping and crowded tents, a lack of showers, and generally abysmal conditions, Coachella is downright swanky. Held annually near the ritzy Palm Springs, many attendees opt to stay in lavish mansions or hotels.
Today, the line-up for the festival was released—and, like last year, it will be held over two weekends, with musicians repeating their performances. While the list doesn’t offer any major surprises (it was rumored that the Rolling Stones would perform), we’re still completely psyched—and booking our tickets immediately. Tickets for both weekends are still available here, and a three day pass starts at around $420. A small price to pay for what will inevitably be an awesome weekend.
Read on for the complete lineup—and let us know if you’ll be heading to the desert!
Coachella 2013 Lineup Revealed: Lou Reed, Passion Pit, and More
The most anticipated music festival every year is undoubtedly Coachella. Unlike the alternatives that are known for camping and crowded tents, a lack of showers, and generally abysmal conditions, Coachella is downright swanky. Held annually near the ritzy Palm Springs, many attendees opt to stay in lavish mansions or hotels.
Promoted Stories