Coachella 2013 Lineup Revealed: Lou Reed, Passion Pit, and More

Spencer Cain
by

2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Day 3The most anticipated music festival every year is undoubtedly Coachella. Unlike the alternatives that are known for camping and crowded tents, a lack of showers, and generally abysmal conditions, Coachella is downright swanky. Held annually near the ritzy Palm Springs, many attendees opt to stay in lavish mansions or hotels.
Today, the line-up for the festival was released—and, like last year, it will be held over two weekends, with musicians repeating their performances. While the list doesn’t offer any major surprises (it was rumored that the Rolling Stones would perform), we’re still completely psyched—and booking our tickets immediately. Tickets for both weekends are still available here, and a three day pass starts at around $420. A small price to pay for what will inevitably be an awesome weekend.
Read on for the complete lineup—and let us know if you’ll be heading to the desert!

April 12 and 19
Lou Reed
Beach House
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Modest Mouse
Passion Pit

April 13 and 20
Phoenix
The XX
Postal Service
Sigur Ros
New Order
Grizzly Bear
Two Door Cinema Club
Benny Benassi

April 13 and 21
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Vampire Weekend
Wu-Tang
La Roux
Pretty Lights
