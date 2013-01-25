Coachella 2013 Lineup Revealed: Lou Reed, Passion Pit, and More

The most anticipated music festival every year is undoubtedly Coachella. Unlike the alternatives that are known for camping and crowded tents, a lack of showers, and generally abysmal conditions, Coachella is downright swanky. Held annually near the ritzy Palm Springs, many attendees opt to stay in lavish mansions or hotels.

Today, the line-up for the festival was released—and, like last year, it will be held over two weekends, with musicians repeating their performances. While the list doesn’t offer any major surprises (it was rumored that the Rolling Stones would perform), we’re still completely psyched—and booking our tickets immediately. Tickets for both weekends are still available here, and a three day pass starts at around $420. A small price to pay for what will inevitably be an awesome weekend.

Read on for the complete lineup—and let us know if you’ll be heading to the desert!

April 12 and 19

Lou Reed

Beach House

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Modest Mouse

Passion Pit

April 13 and 20

Phoenix

The XX

Postal Service

Sigur Ros

New Order

Grizzly Bear

Two Door Cinema Club

Benny Benassi

April 13 and 21

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Vampire Weekend

Wu-Tang

La Roux

Pretty Lights