Coachella 2012 Shopping Guide: What To Wear In California This Month

I’m not going to lie; we’ve totally had warm rays of sunshine in mind when we were putting together our shopping guide for the yearly music festival rager in Cali otherwise known as Coachella. That is until we heard this morning that opening weekend was going to be a bit cooler than usual, plus it’s supposed to rain on top of that. (Sorry, kids.)

While Mr. Weatherman might be right about the Debbie Downer clouds, it doesn’t mean you still can’t have fun and look good while you’re at it. From knit sweaters to colored rain coats, our Coachella 2012 shopping guide will make sure that you have enough key pieces for your weekend wardrobe that you’ll still be able to mix and match a few of your fave items from your own personal closet.

Just to give you a heads up, when it comes to trends we’re really into neon, 90s grunge, prints on prints and a Southwestern vibe this Coachella season. Be sure to check out all 26 Coachella-ready items we love for the Cali-based fest this year in the slideshow above!

Going to Coachella, too? Let us know what you’re packing this month by uploading photos of your favorite festival items right over on StyleCaster.com!