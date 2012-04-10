Don't know what to wear to the Coachella Festival this month? Check out 26 fail-proof shopping picks to keep you cool in the Cali heat.
Coachella 2012 Shopping Guide: What To Wear In California This Month

I’m not going to lie; we’ve totally had warm rays of sunshine in mind when we were putting together our shopping guide for the yearly music festival rager in Cali otherwise known as Coachella. That is until we heard this morning that opening weekend was going to be a bit cooler than usual, plus it’s supposed to rain on top of that. (Sorry, kids.)

While Mr. Weatherman might be right about the Debbie Downer clouds, it doesn’t mean you still can’t have fun and look good while you’re at it. From knit sweaters to colored rain coats, our Coachella 2012 shopping guide will make sure that you have enough key pieces for your weekend wardrobe that you’ll still be able to mix and match a few of your fave items from your own personal closet.

Just to give you a heads up, when it comes to trends we’re really into neon, 90s grunge, prints on prints and a Southwestern vibe this Coachella season.  Be sure to check out all 26 Coachella-ready items we love for the Cali-based fest this year in the slideshow above!

Going to Coachella, too? Let us know what you’re packing this month by uploading photos of your favorite festival items right over on StyleCaster.com!

Dahlia Aztec Print Strappy Dress With Belt, $103.85, at ASOS

Rodebjer Elvira Dress, $281, at Rodebjer

Floral Drop Arm Top, $52, at Topshop

MOTO High Waist Hotpants, $56, at Topshop

Hunt Cross-over Fluro Sandals, $50, at Topshop

Stars and Stripes Backpack, $64, at Topshop 

Tropical Floral Crop Halter Top, $52, at Topshop

Levi's Denim Playsuit, $161.15, at ASOS 

ASOS 70's Straw Floppy Hat, $26.86, at ASOS

Morphed Tribal Shorts, $70, at Topshop

ASOS Mex Tex Print Strappy Playsuit, $71.62, at ASOS

Jungle Vi.Ai.Pi Manoush Textile Satchel, $205, at Opening Ceremony 

Whistle Espadrille Wedges, $84, at Topshop

American Rag Tie Dye Tank, $35, available at Macy's

Hurley 81 Novelty Short, $55, at Hurley

Orla Kiely Mainline Patent Scallop Leather Robin Bag, $450, at Orla Kiely

Vans Jersey Fleece Pullover, $39.50 at Vans

Opening Ceremony 48" Arc Bubble Umbrella, $25, at Opening Ceremony

rag & bone Tweed Print Legging, $187, at rag & bone

Frye Sabrina 6g Lace Up, $248, at The Frye Company

Topshop Coloured Clear Plastic Mac, $72, at Topshop

Pamela Love Brass Pentagram Cuff, $395, at Barneys New York

Charlotte Ronson Drop Waist Lace Dress, $315, at Shopbop

Iosselliani Eagle Necklace, $203.76, at Iosselliani

Wool and The Gang Sea Star Sweater, $219, at Wool and The Gang

illesteva Leondard Wood Sunglasses, $220, at illesteva

