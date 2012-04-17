Coachella 2012 Party Snaps: Jeremy Scott, Mulberry, Lacoste and More!

Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals of the year hit California’s Indio Valley once again this weekend for an all-out rage fest. From your favorite pop stars to the fashion designing elite, to even a boatload of models, there’s a good chance that you know someone that knows someone that made it out to party under the sun all in the name of Coachella.

For the second year in a row, we sent our go-to New-York-based, Orange-County-raised Coachella boy Clay Murphy to cover all the hottest, exclusive parties around the Indio Valley block (plus Palm Springs). Not only did he come back with some gossip-worthy memories and a good lack of sleep, he brought a hefty helping of party photos that are making us totally jealous we couldn’t be out there to get our ’90s-raver-throwback on with him.

Well, here’s what Clay had to say about his party times at the first weekend of the 2012 Coachella music festival:

“This year’s Coachella escapades really turned up the heat in the California desert this past weekend. Music lovers, fashion kids and party girls turned out this year to make Coachella 2012 exciting and magical. Some new and old favorites like NYLON, A Club Called Rhonda, Jeremy Scott and Lacoste came out to throw their annual Coachella bashes.”

To see who our party boy Clay ran into this weekend (possibly you!) plus a few extra photos from the FLAUNT and Mulberry parties, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!

–Susie G