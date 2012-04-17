Coachella 2012 Party Snaps: Jeremy Scott, Mulberry, Lacoste and More!

Coachella, one of the biggest music festivals of the year hit California’s Indio Valley once again this weekend for an all-out rage fest. From your favorite pop stars to the fashion designing elite, to even a boatload of models, there’s a good chance that you know someone that knows someone that made it out to party under the sun all in the name of Coachella.
For the second year in a row, we sent our go-to New-York-based, Orange-County-raised Coachella boy Clay Murphy to cover all the hottest, exclusive parties around the Indio Valley block (plus Palm Springs). Not only did he come back with some gossip-worthy memories and a good lack of sleep, he brought a hefty helping of party photos that are making us totally jealous we couldn’t be out there to get our ’90s-raver-throwback on with him.
Well, here’s what Clay had to say about his party times at the first weekend of the 2012 Coachella music festival:
“This year’s Coachella escapades really turned up the heat in the California desert this past weekend. Music lovers, fashion kids and party girls turned out this year to make Coachella 2012 exciting and magical. Some new and old favorites like NYLON, A Club Called Rhonda, Jeremy Scott and Lacoste came out to throw their annual Coachella bashes.”
To see who our party boy Clay ran into this weekend (possibly you!) plus a few extra photos from the FLAUNT and Mulberry parties, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!
–Susie G
Lacoste Live!
Lacoste
threw their annual shindig in Thermal, CA, and again, they never cease
to amaze the modern Coachella party enthusiasts. Comp cocktails from
Patron Tequila,gourmet taco trucks and free giveaways were just some of
the perks provided by the brand this past weekend.
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Lacoste Live!
Our own Mister Clay!
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
NYLON + Hugo Boss + Escape House
NYLON and Hugo Boss threw quite the rager last Saturday in a private escape house just minutes from the Coachella festival. Voli Vodka Cocktails served by shirtless male models and an ice cream truck from Ben and Jerry’s gave attendees a great escape from the desert heat. Guests were entertained with a live performance by Rye Rye and DJ sets from The Misshapes and Sucre.
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
NYLON + Hugo Boss + Escape House
StyleCaster faves Caitlin Moe and Mia Moretti brought the jams along with a hefty dose a style
Photo:
http://bfanyc.com/http://bfanyc.com
NYLON + Hugo Boss + Escape House
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
NYLON + Hugo Boss + Escape House
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
NYLON + Hugo Boss + Escape House
People Revolution's Emily Bungert
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
NYLON + Hugo Boss + Escape House
Rye Rye getting the party started with a little performance
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
NYLON + Hugo Boss + Escape House
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
NYLON + Hugo Boss + Escape House
Photo bomb #1
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
NYLON + Hugo Boss + Escape House
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
A Club Called Rhonda
The Queen [Rhonda] of hard partying made her appearance in the desert for their annual
Coachella party. Held at the new Saguaro hotel in Palm Springs, the event was an oasis
from the desert sun.
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Photo:
Clay Murphy/Clay Murphy
Jeremy Scott & Adidas
All the party boys and girls turned out to Jeremy Scott’s annual bash this year for the
best fashion party this side of the Mississippi. Held at Frank Sinatra's Estate in Palm
Springs, the event was another stand-out shin dig, like always. A-Trak, Busy P, and the Misshapes provided jams for VIP guests Lindsay Lohan, Jared Leto, A$AP Rocky, Sky Ferreira, Eli Roth and Snoop Dogg. Yes, I said Snoop Dogg.
Photo by Mark "The Cobrasnake" Hunter
Photo:
http://www.thecobrasnake.com/http://www.thecobrasnake.com
Photo:
http://www.thecobrasnake.com/http://www.thecobrasnake.com
Photo:
http://www.thecobrasnake.com/http://www.thecobrasnake.com
Photo:
http://www.thecobrasnake.com/http://www.thecobrasnake.com
Photo:
http://www.thecobrasnake.com/http://www.thecobrasnake.com
MULBERRY
Mulberry held one chic and stylish soiree this weekend, inviting tons of PYTs including hip hop's hottest rising star to a bunch of professional PYTs (and by that we mean models) like Azealia Banks, Cara Delevigne, Emma Watson, Kate Bostworth and more!
Photo:
http://blog.mulberry.com/http://blog.mulberry.com
MULBERRY
Emma Watson and Mulberry's Creative Director Emma Hill
Photo:
http://blog.mulberry.com/http://blog.mulberry.com
MULBERRY
Harley Viera Newton
Photo:
http://blog.mulberry.com/http://blog.mulberry.com
MULBERRY
Lily Collins and Kate Bosworth
Photo:
http://blog.mulberry.com/http://blog.mulberry.com
Flaunt Magazine
The L.A.-based fashion mag rag threw another Pacific Coast party for the
history books this Coachella weekend at the Saguaro Hotel with some help from Lexus, dFM, Hello Stranger and Black Banditz featuring a slew of bad ass locals, Hollywood "It" kids and a few of our
favorite bi-coastal party monsters.
Photo courtesy of Flaunt Magazine
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com
Photo:
www.ronysphotobooth.com/www.ronysphotobooth.com