Coachella 2011 Video Playlist: StyleCaster Edition

This weekend is the 2011 Coachella music festival in Indio, California. The three-day event has become one of the biggest music festivals in America, right along with SXSW, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. If you happen to be one of the lucky thousands who were able to snag a ticket before they sold out (in record time), well then I tip my hat to you good sir.

But if you’re like me, and stuck here on the East Coast this weekend, you can still get in the spirit of Coachella by making a mix tape of all your favorite artists from this year’s line-up, as I have below with my favorite e-buddy, Mr. YouTube. It’s like creating your dream Coachella festival via Web 2.0! Feel free to also indulge in face paint, day drinking and crashing parties, to simulate the full Coachella experience.

1. Cut Copy “Need You Now”



2. Duran Duran “All You Need Is Now”



3. The Strokes “Under Cover Of Darkness”



4. The Kills “Satellite”



5. The Drums “Forever and Ever Amen”



6. Kele “TENDERONI”



7. Warpaint “Undertow”



8. MEN “Off Our Backs”



9. Crystal Castles “Not In Love (ft. Robert Smith)”



10. Best Coast “Boyfriend”

