Coachella 2010 Inspires Our Weekend Playlist

As with any music festival, Coachella is a musical challenge testing you to see how many of your favorite acts you can catch nature’s obstacle course created by a combination of desert, fatigue, and booze notwithstanding. Plan as you will to make it from one stage to another, there is inevitably a vegan hot dog stand and a mist tent to distract you along the way. Well, if you’ve missed your favorite acts live, here’s a playlist of songs from the Coachella 2010 headliners and favorite acts!

1. “When I Grow Up” by Fever Ray (Fever Ray); 2. “Two Weeks” by Grizzly Bear (Veckatimest); 3. “Empire State of Mind f. Alicia Keys” by Jay-Z (The Bluepring 3); 4. “Someone Great” by LCD Soundsystem (Sound of Silver); 5. “Sleepyhead” by Passion Pit (Manners)



6. “Can You Tell” by Ra Ra Riot (The Rhumb Line); 7. “In the Sun” by She & Him (Volume Two); 8. “Crown On The Ground” by Sleigh Bells (Sleigh Bells); 9. “Cousins” by Vampire Weekend (Contra); 10. “Ambling Alp” by Yeasayer (Odd Blood)



11. “Norway”by Beach House (Teen Dream); 12. “French Navy” by Camera Obscura (My Maudlin Career); 13. “Stillness In The Move” by Dirty Projectors (Bitte Orca); 14. “I Feel Better” by Hot Chip (One Life Stand); 15. “Uprising” by Muse (The Resistance)



16. “People Say” by Portugal. The Man (The Satanic Stanist); 17. “Treat Me Like Your Mother” by The Dead Weather (Horehound); 18. “Heaven Can Wait” by (IRM); 19. “Rhinestone Eyes” by Gorillaz (Plastic Beach); 20. “11th Dimension” by Julian Casablancas (Phrazes for the Young)



21. “Animal” by Miike Snow (Animal); 22. “Cut Your Hair” by Pavement (Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain); 23. “1901” by Phoenix (Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix); 24. “The Way We Get By” by Spoon (Kill the Moonlight) 25. “Black Swan” by Thom Yorke (The Eraser)

