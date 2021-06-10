Coach Turned The Pillow Tabby Into The Most Perfect Puffy Pool Slides

Scroll To See More Images

In fashion, there is one golden rule: If something works, you run with it. This is something that Coach knows well, so it’s no surprise that following the success of the viral Pillow Tabby Bag, the brand has just launched a pair of pillow-inspired sandals to further push the hype. Say hello to the pillowy new Coach Ulla Slides.

In the summer, there are few shoes that match the comfort and versatility of a good pair of slides. They’re easy to slip in and out of, go with pretty much everything and never leave your feet in pain at the end of the day. While I already have a few pairs that I know and love in my collection, Coach just made a pretty serious case for me to add some new shoes into my rotation thanks to these cushy Ulla Slides.

The Ullas themselves aren’t technically a new silhouette, but these pillowy versions definitely are, so we can thank the Pillow Tabby craze for that! These new-and-improved Ulla Slides are made from rubber and have a cushioned band across the top. They currently come in four colors: a basic black, a white hue, a stunning shade of purple and a pinkish-red color that matches perfectly with the pink Pillow Tabby Bag of my dreams.

The Ulla Slides retail for under $90 bucks, which means that they’re a heck of a lot more affordable than the viral handbag that is seemingly always out of stock on Coach’s website. They’re available to shop in sizes 5-11 and the brand recommends sizing up if you’re between sizes. Just FYI!

If you’re not so sure about the squishy style, you can always look to your favorite celebs for outfit inspiration: It-girls like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted in laid-back slides recently. If a pair of shoes is supermodel-approved, I basically know that I’m going to love it, too!

Read on to shop the brand-new puffy Ulla Slides now. Here’s hoping that they don’t sell out as quickly as the bags do!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ulla Slide in Rouge

If you want to match your Tabby bag to your slides this summer, pick up this pair of Ulla Sandals in Rouge. If you really want to be matchy-matchy, get a pedicure in this exact shade to seal the deal.

Ulla Slide in White

You’re gonna look white-hot in this pair of Ulla Sandals in White! They’re the perfect beach bag essential (and will make your feet look just a little more tan, which is always a bonus).

Ulla Slide in Black

You can’t go wrong with a pair of black slides in the summertime. This pair of Ulla Slides will go with everything from a sexy black bikini to your comfiest black leggings.

Ulla Slide in Vintage Purple

For a fun pop of color on your feet, consider picking up a pair of the Ulla Slides in Vintage Purple this summer. The grape shade is a little unexpected and you’ll 100 percent stand out from the crowd.