Coach Names New Executive Creative Director: Loewe’s Stuart Vevers

Well, it looks like that Marc Jacobs leaving Louis Vuitton to helm leather goods brand Coach was just a rumor, as the label appointed its new executive creative director: Stuart Vevers.

Vevers, who’s replacing Coach’s longtime artistic director Reed Krakoff, comes from Spanish luxury accessories brand Loewe, where he served as creative director for five years. Prior to that, he was the creative director at British brand Mulberry from 2005 to 2008. His start date at Coach is yet to be determined, though Krakoff’s contract officially expires next June.

“The appointment of Stuart Vevers marks an important milestone in our brand transformation, currently underway,” Coach’s current CEO Lew Frankfort told WWD. “We are extremely pleased that he will be leading our strong creative team already in place, bringing his unique aesthetic and personal style to Coach.”

The appointment is a far cry from the ultra-glamorous Jacobs rumors, but Vevers’ accessories background will likely strengthen Coach tremendously. Stay tuned!

