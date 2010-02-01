Coach Store: Men’s Outpost Opening in NYC and the Best Stores to Shop for Your Man

Famous around the world for their leather goods for women, Coach has just announced that they will be opening their first mens-only store in the West Village this coming May. The 550-square-foot store will be fully stocked with stylish and classic accessories for your main man. From travel accessories to bags to footwear, this new mens boutique will be a one-stop-shop for picking up anything and everything that your guy could ever want or need.

Though well have to wait until May to spoil the favorite men in our lives with Coachs signature goods, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Why not use February 14 as an excuse to take your favorite man out for a mini shopping spree? Here are a few stores that are bound to make your boy happy, no matter what his style may be.



J. Crew Liquor Store, 235 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013 Nestled in the lower Manhattan neighborhood of Tribeca, J. Crew Liquor Store is a new concept by the mega brand that caters to the all-American manly man. Remarkably unassuming from the exterior, Liquor Store maintains much of its original charm (it was actually a bar before) through its lush interior: think dark paneling, worn leather couches, random bric-a-brac, and even an authentic oak bar. Expect modern takes on rugged classics from Liquor Store such as classic blazers, tailored trenches, collegiate-striped ties, and even vintage finds (old Rolexes, anybody?) A must-see for any dapper man inspired by the likes of McQueen, Kerouac, or Hemingway.



If, 94 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013

If your man refuses to dress in anything other than relatively obscure, cutting-edge designers, be sure to stop by IF boutique. One of the best-kept secrets in Manhattan, the small shop is extremely low-key (not much press, no PR, not even a website). The knowledgeable sales staff will help you navigate through the racks of all your favorite avant-garde Japanese and Belgian designers. Expect an ample selection of Junya Watanabe, Martin Margiela, Dries Van Noten, and Ann Demeulemeester (to name a few).

Odin, 328 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003 With various locations in Soho, the West Village, and the East Village, shopping in Odin is best compared to shopping in the closet of your coolest guy friend. Owners Paul Biradi (ex financial director of Coach and Barneys) and Eddy Chai (DJ, art director and designer) intended for each item in the store to be thoughtfully chosen and the selection to be well edited, only picking pieces that they would wear themselves. Look forward to a slew of variety, ranging from easy-to-wear pieces to classy tailored looks with a dash of edgy street wear for good measure.

Oak, 28 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012 Since opening a little less than a decade ago, Oak has become a fast fixture amongst the fashion set in New York. Starting as a small boutique in the hip neighborhood of Williamsburg, Oak has since expanded across the East River to their new flagship in the fashionable district of Nolita. The clothes can be described as formally unusual and art-inspired, but wearable nevertheless. Oak is stocked to the brim with designers like Band of Outsiders, Rick Owens drkshdw, Pleasure Principle, and their own eponymous label Oak Collection, all of which will definitely earn you major points with the stylish man in your life.

Opening Ceremony, 35 Howard Street, New York, NY 10013 With locations in New York, L.A., and Tokyo, Opening Ceremony is quickly taking the fashion world by storm. Think of the store as an ever-rotating international exhibit of the worlds hottest and most up-and-coming designers: each year, owners Carol Lim and Humberto Leon travel to a new country and scour the locale for the hippest designers to feature in their boutiques. Dont worry, the duo also stocks a good amount of upcoming American designers as well. If your boy loves hard-to-get, cutting-edge fashion, be sure to stop by Opening Ceremony.

BBlessing, 181 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002

A little bit Alice in Wonderland gone wrong, a bit Edgar Allen Poe, BBlessing artfully mixes mens fashion, music, art and literature in their moody, eccentric and quirky Lower East Side boutique. Stocked to the brim with cool designers such as Rag and Bone and Surface to Air (as well as their own in-house custom-cut menswear line) the selection of clothing matches the stores overall vibe. Dont forget to check out the trick door in the back, where they sell turntables, vintage vinyls, and records. Cool and unpretentious, BBlessing would definitely be the perfect place for any edgy and artsy guy in your life to shop.



Cry Wolf, 111 St. Marks Place, New York, NY 10009 Sandwiched in between bars and cafes in the cool and hip East Village neighborhood is a little brick-walled boutique called Cry Wolf. Owned by husband and wife duo Abiri Ward and Nina Wolff, the store carries the best indie designers, both from the U.S. and abroad (Acne, April 77, Cheap Monday and Y-3 to name a few). Juxtaposing classic pieces with more avant-garde looks, there should definitely be something for every man in this store, no matter how picky he is.



Seven, 110 Mercer Street, New York, NY 10012 Words to describe Seven: raw, adventurous, and painfully cool, the Seven boutique in Soho can only be described as a fashion showcase of the newest trends and designers. Housing labels like Gareth Pugh, Berhard Willhelm and Hader Ackermann, its definitely a fashion Mecca for your fashion-forward guy.

