Coach’s New Sportswear Capsule Is Inspired By The Brand’s Iconic Heritage

Scroll To See More Images

Coach is one of those brands that could slap their logo on just about anything and I would buy it. I’m just being honest! The brand has undergone something of a coolness renaissance in recent months following the viral success of their Pillow Tabby Bags on TikTok, so they’re officially back on my radar in a big way. Now, their new sportswear capsule is the latest in a slew of high-profile launches from which I want every single piece.

This new capsule collection, available now, is a smaller part of Coach’s overall Pre-Fall 2021 range. It features a luxe array of sporty essentials designed for working out—or just looking on-trend while running your errands. We love an athleisure moment!

The retro campaign images feature roller skaters Keon Saghari, Ashley Imani and Sebeey Chi. The photos were taken by the ultimate Internet cool-kid himself, Tyrell Hampton. BRB, pinning these to my mood board immediately.

Inspired by summer nights and that classic carefree attitude that comes with spending time with friends, the capsule collection combines elements of Americana sportswear—think pull-over sweatshirts, oversized windbreakers and logo’d bike shorts—and gives them the literal Coach stamp of approval by way of their classic logo and a red, white and blue color palette.

Also, I can’t forget about the infamous Quilites bags! Coach’s best-selling bags are front-and-center in the images, obviously. If you needed a sign to snag one for yourself right now, this is it. I know you might still be pining over the Pillow Tabby, but trust me—the Quilties will be all the rage soon enough, so it pays to be early to the trend.

Read on to shop a few pieces from the capsule below, including leggings, sports bras and more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Athletic T-Shirt In Organic Cotton

This take on a classic T-shirt needs to be at the top of my shirt drawer this summer. The feminine details and sporty shape make it a must-buy for easy styling.

Sports Bra

You have a lot of sports bras, but do you have any with a retro Americana feel like this one? It might not make for the most supportive gym bra, but I’ll definitely style this for an athleisure moment very soon.

Legging

You can’t buy a sports bra without picking up the matching pair of leggings, right? This bold logo’d pair from Coach will make you stand out at the gym in the best way.

Willis Top Handle Bag 18

Your go-to black handbag could do with replacing. Luckily, this Willis Top Handle Bag has you covered this summer. It’s a classic silhouette that works well for day or night.

Athletic Sweatshirt In Organic Cotton

The fuzzy lettering on this navy pullover gives it a cool-kid-approved feel. Wear it with white jeans for a red, white and blue outfit that doesn’t feel too on-the-nose this summer.

Bike Shorts

Bike short fans, this pick is for you. Bike shorts are truly the trend that never goes away, so snag a pair from the new capsule to add to your growing collection. Very Princess Di!

Lightweight Heritage Windbreaker

I’m a sucker for a lightweight jacket, so this one will definitely find a home in my closet. The colorblocking and subtle logo are refreshing when compared to the collection’s more in-your-face logomania options.

Nylon Shorts

For a workout outfit that feels straight out of the ’80s (in the best way ever!) pair the above track jacket with this pair of mini navy Nylon Shorts. Bonus points if you add a pair of chunky white sneakers and bunched-up socks.

Lunchbox Top Handle 18 With Quilting

This Lunchbox Top Handle Bag is the pop of color your wardrobe needs this summer. The peachy hue is to die for and the small silhouette is perfect for nights out on the town.