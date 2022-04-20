Here’s How to Save $300 on Coach Bags Right Now—& The 8 Best Deals to Shop

Scroll To See More Images

When we think about designer brands that don’t go out of style and appeal to all age groups, we immediately think of Coach. I remember seeing it as a “mom” brand when I was younger, but now that I’m older, I find myself heading straight to its site whenever I’m thinking of splurging. Luckily, I no longer need a reason to splurge on Coach because the outlet’s Friends & Family Sale just started—and the discounts are huge.

Coach Outlet already discounts its offerings by up to 70 percent, and with this sale, you get to save an extra 15 percent. A maximum of 85 percent off is such a dream and we can’t think of a better way to shop for summer staples. Just remember to enter code FRIENDS15 before the sale ends on April 26.

There are plenty of summer-ready styles in the sale, from the cutest shoulder bags to the most vibrant colorways. Of course, Coach also carries tons of classic silhouettes and neutral shades for those who love more versatile pieces.

Either way, Coach Outlet’s Friends & Family Sale is going to save you hundreds of dollars. Keep reading for our top picks, and be sure to keep Mom in mind since Mother’s Day is coming up.

Georgie Shoulder Bag

This has to be the cutest bag in the sale. The Georgie Shoulder Bag caught my eye right away and comes in a ton of different colors and designs that are tailor-made for your summer wardrobe. We’re going for this pop of green, though, and we’re saving more than $300 in the process with the promo code.

Georgie Saddle Bag

Throw on a flowy white dress, sandals and this preppy saddle bag for the perfect summer OOTD. It’s made of Coach’s signature coated canvas, along with smooth leather and refined pebble leather. The bag is already $211 cheaper, but the sale brings its price tag down to just $118.

Mini Pepper Crossbody

Fill your Mini Pepper Crossbody with all of your everyday essentials. It has two handy card slots on the inside and a flap pocket on the outside. Grab yours for 54 percent off right now, plus the additional 15 percent markdown.

Jes Baguette

This bag takes the super trendy baguette shape and puts a twist on it with the thick strap. The Jes Baguette has one of the steepest discounts of the bunch and costs only $84 with the code.

Long Zip Around Wallet

Time to upgrade your wallet? Look no further than the Long Zip Around Wallet. It’s a timeless design that’ll last you for ages. It comes with a detachable wrist strap, too, in case you don’t feel like lugging around a purse all day. This wallet also already has a 70 percent discount but will only ring you up for $68 while the sale lasts.

Signature Buckle Belt

This belt is the chicest way to elevate any outfit, whether it’s a maxi dress or a plain tee and jeans look. Get yours for just $44 before April 26.

Signature Rectangle Sunglasses

We can totally see you laying poolside or roaming the streets of a new city while wearing these sunglasses. $68 is not bad at all, especially when it’s Coach!

Lynn Flip Flop

Hear us out: These flip flops remind us of those Y2K Coach platforms from way back when. They’ll look so cute with a micro-mini skirt or even some capri pants. Cop your pair for $42 while you still can.