Coach Quilties Are Here To Replace The Pillow Tabby

I’m not really a bag girl (Shoes are more my vibe, TBH), but I have a special place in my heart for the Coach Pillow Tabby. While I don’t own one myself, I have been seriously thinking about buying one for months. But just like any Internet sensation, this bag is freakin’ everywhere—and that’s why I haven’t taken the plunge. If, like me, you want something similar but don’t love the idea of carrying the same bag as half of Gen Z, allow me to introduce you to the Coach Quilties, a new range bound to become just as coveted, if not more.

Coach’s array of brightly-colored quilted bags are part of The Coach Originals collection, an assortment of new silhouettes inspired by archival Coach pieces. The Quilties come in a ton of playful new colorways from berry pink to pale lime, instead of the Kelly green and creamy white hues that put the Pillow Tabby on the map (although you can snag a mini Pillow Tabby in the aforementioned lime hue).

Unlike the Pillow Tabby, the Quilties are less, well, pillowy in nature, although they do pack some puff in their own way. Instead, they’re outfitted with a vertical quilted pattern inspired by the brand’s vintage heritage. Still puffy, but a bit more structured overall in terms of silhouette.

In true Gen Z fashion, Coach revealed the four Quilties styles on TikTok. “You’ve met the #CoachPillowTabby, now meet the #CoachQuilties,” they captioned a seconds-long clip of true bag porn. The quilted bags are available in a range of prices, starting with the Swinger 20 at $295 and rounding out with the Willis Top Handle 18 and the Lunchbox Top Handle, both $450. For comparison, the original Pillow Tabby 26 is priced at $495, so you’re saving some coin and getting a bag that’s unique to everyone else’s. What are you waiting for?

Read on to shop the brand-new Quilties and find one so good, you stop thinking about the Pillow Tabby altogether. She was fun while she lasted!

Willis Top Handle 18 With Quilting in Rouge

The largest of the Quilties, the original Willis Top Handle 18 was released back in the ’90s, but this quilted iteration feels so fresh for summer 2021. The boxy shape holds all your daytime essentials, but is small enough to pull double-duty as soon as the sun goes down. Bonus points for that classic Coach turn-lock closure.

Swinger 20 With Quilting in Pale Lime

This modern iteration of the Swinger 20 bag is inspired by a vintage design from the ’80s. Like many bags from that era, this mini silhouette sits comfortably under your shoulder. Give me all the Carrie Bradshaw vibes!

Lunchbox Top Handle With Quilting in Faded Blush

The Lunchbox Top Handle bag was originally introduced in 1977 and features both a top handle and a thin gold chain. Talk about the best of both worlds! This bag may look small, but it’s deceivingly spacious on the inside.

Dinky 18 With Quilting in Washed Green

Originally released in 1973, this updated version of the Dinky 18 bag is designed with Coach’s iconic gold turn-lock closure and a delicate matching chain. And don’t even get me started about this gorgeous Washed Green hue! This is truly the perfect everyday crossbody.