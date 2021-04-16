Coach Just Dropped A Mini Version Of The Viral Pillow Tabby Bag

Scroll To See More Images

Coach needs to leave me the hell alone. I’m serious!! I cannot, simply cannot be spending all my money on their website. After personally falling in love with the Tabby Shoulder Bag late last year, I watched as its puffy twin sister—the Pillow Tabby—shot to It Bag status. Now, it looks like the bags’ little sister will take over as the must-have purse of the summer. Behold, the mini Pillow Tabby Bag 18. It’s the same thing, only smaller.

While some mega-fashionistas are still into the idea of micro bags made popular by luxury labels like Jacquemus, most shoppers need purses that actually fit their stuff, so a slightly smaller, still-practical bag is more than ideal. No one wants to schlep around a huge handbag in the summer heat, so finding the right little crossbody or top handle bag to pair with summer dresses and matching sets is key.

I genuinely thought the Pillow Tabby 26 would be that bag—but when I went to Bloomies to try it on for size, I felt like it was just too big. It looked like I was carrying around one of those airport neck pillows, for goodness sake! I decided that, at 5’1, the bag was just not complementary to my mega-short torso, so I gave up on my dreams of owning a Pillow Tabby right then and there.

But just a month or so later, the Pillow Tabby 18 has launched, and it’s absolutely perfect.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Honestly, how dare Coach hit me with a bag this good so soon after receiving my stimulus check. That money should be going towards my bills! My rent! My dwindling savings! And it will, it will—but if I had money to blow, you best believe I’d buy this baby in a heartbeat.

In comparison to the OG Pillow Tabby 26, the mini model is significantly smaller, but otherwise the same. It even comes in two of the same shades: Ivory and Rouge, both with brass hardware. The sleeper hit colorway, though, is an avocado green hue called Pale Lime which Coach has paired with silver hardware for contrast.

The larger Pillow Tabby came in a darker green, but this lighter shade is exclusive to the smaller style and oh so right for summer.

Oh, and I almost forgot the best part: At eight inches smaller than the original handbag, the Pillow Tabby 18 is also $100 bucks less. And it’s just as cute, if not cuter! Given that I personally found the classic Pillow Tabby to be too large, the fact that I can get a smaller version for less money feels almost too good to be true. At the end of the day, I’m just a girl who loves handbags!! How can I possibly resist??

Whether or not I personally splurge, the smaller size is already going viral on TikTok, and it won’t be long until influencers are selling their Pillow Tabby 26s on Poshmark and Depop and using the funds to invest in the Pillow Tabby 18 instead.

Other brands should take note of just how efficiently Coach is responding to the consumer market. People like a bag? Here’s another size, more colors, etc. It’s this kind of quick thinking that will keep the brand relevant once a new trendy bag replaces the Pillow Tabby in a few months’ time.

Until then, it’s safe to say that the official summer It Bag is the Pillow Tabby 18.