Coach Launches Poppy

With Coach striving hard to regain its more mature customer, the company has decided to give back to its younger base by launching a sister line named Poppy.

Poppy has a more youthful attitude and a broader price range ($198 to &598).

According to creative director Reed Krakoff, “Poppy offers a different attitude that is younger in spirit,” he said. “It’s playful, with more prints, interesting fabrics and more experimentation. [These ideas] are always countered with a more classic shape or a more traditional construction.”

The line, which will feature handbags, tiaras, footwear, watches, and select apparel, will be available starting this summer in locations that Coach is sold as well as on coach.com.

By the looks of it, Poppy is Coach’s fun, younger sister and seems like a smart move for the brand to capture more of the market.

And, you don’t have to be young to appreciate the major Tom Binns inspired jeweled necklace.