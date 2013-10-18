Start Your Christmas Wish List Now: Coach Launched a Clothing Line

Ever since Sarah Jessica Parker hit the streets of New York West Village two weeks ago wearing the Pebbled Borough bag from Coach in an autumn-appropriate mossy green shade, we’ve been coming up with reasons why we need to invest in the $548 high-quality leather tote. But now the folks at Coach have launched their holiday collection online, and it includes positively chic clothing, which naturally, we want to get our hands on as well. Hmm.

The luxury leather goods provider told WWD back in January that in addition to coats and jackets, Coach was planning to launch a full line of women’s wear, and now it’s finally here. The pared-down collection looks unmistakably high-end—and with prices to match. For instance, a long sleeve tunic made from rabbit fur clocks in at $1,798, while a Céline-esque sleeveless leather top is $698. Our favorite item—a wool blend plaid cape in black and white ($698) is incredibly inviting, not to mention that capes are a major trend this season.

Since the beginning of 2013, the classic American label has worked to reposition itself as a higher-end lifestyle brand, including working on collaborations with designers like Anna Sui, and now it’s clear this vision extends to their sophisticated new apparel collection. In fact, at the end of June is was announced that Loewe creative director Stuart Vevers would be taking the reins at at Coach following the departure of current creative director Reed Krakoff, and consequently bringing with him his background in luxury goods.

At the time of the hire, Coach’s newly appointed CEO Victor Luis told WWD, about Vevers. “You can have a $5,000, $2,000, $3,000 Coach bag in the future,” clearly indicating that the brand was looking to move away from its mass-market appeal and to start competing with brands known for leather It-bags like Proenza Schouler, Céline, and Mulberry (where Vevers spent three years.) As for the clothing, there’s certainly nothing mass-market about a $2,498 shearling coat, or a $598 handknit sweater.

Time will tell whether Coach’s new strategy proves successful. In the meantime, peruse through the minimalist collection above and tell us what you think.