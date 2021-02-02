Coach x Champion Is The Perfect Blend Of Fashion & Athleisure

Scroll To See More Images

These days, designer collabs are pretty much everywhere. It’s not surprising to hear of an upcoming Simone Rocha x H&M collection, or another round of STAUD x New Balance selling out. That said, a Coach x Champion collab is one I never saw coming—and I’m fully geeking out about it. Could a more 2021-friendly collection exist?

With last year behind us, many fashionistas are slowly gravitating from our well-worn sweatsuits to loungewear and athleisure pieces that feel slightly more chic. We still aren’t ready to commit to head-to-toe ~real clothes~, but we’re getting there! Not to mention accessorizing our dressed-down looks to the max to balance the lack of effort.

That’s why this collection just makes so much sense right now. Coach x Champion features tees, hoodies, joggers and of course, some gorgeous handbags, all of which can be worked into a “dressed-down, but still chic” 2021 fashion aesthetic with ease. Plus, they’ve got some famous faces modeling the line, including model and all-around queen Paloma Elsesser and TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, Maha Gondal and Jeffrey Tung.

If you didn’t know, these brands have quite a bit in common in addition to both starting with the letter C. Coach and Champion are both iconic American brands, and together, they create the perfect mesh of fashion meets function. Why spend 2020 in last year’s dingy tie-dye sweats when you could be rocking leather joggers, a logo-emblazoned hoodie and a gorgeous leather bag with the collab’s brand-new Coach x Champion signature clasp?

If you’re as excited as I am, you’d better more fast—there’s no way Gen Z fashionistas won’t sell out everything in a matter of hours. The brands have even created the “How to Coach a Champion” campaign on TikTok featuring the collab’s aforementioned famous faces that you, too, can participate in now, whether or not you snag something cute from the drop.

Read on for a few of the items currently sitting in my cart. Jury’s still out on whether or not I’ll be adding more (I probably will).

This Incredible Bag

In my opinion, the coolest bag in the collection is the Dylan 15, which features a super unique Coach x Champion closure and one of Coach’s classic leather silhouettes.

Another Ridiculously Good Bag

To say I’m obsessed with the Turnlock Clutch in Signature Canvas is a major understatement. I took a power nap earlier and had literal dreams about it. I must make it mine!

This Logomania Hoodie

If you’re a huge Coach fan, this logo-emblazoned Full Zip Hoodie is an absolute must. Way better than the tie-dye one you’ve been rocking since April of last year.

This Classic Crew Neck

Personally, I’m more of a crew neck gal than a hoodie fan, so I’m partial to this understated-but-still-a-flex gray sweatshirt option.

These Bougie Sweats

I can always, always justify a new pair of black joggers, and these Coach x Champion Sweatpants are too good to pass up. Yes, they’re a splurge, but I need them.

These (Admittedly More Expensive) Sweats

If you’re rolling in the dough, these Leather Joggers are even cuter, although they’re definitely a splurge. If you need a sign to impulse-buy them anyway, this is it.

This Perfect Tee

Finally, something I can comfortably afford! The collab includes a number of t-Shirts, but this black one is my favorite wear-with-everything pick.