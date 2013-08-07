StyleCaster
Barbie Just Got Chicer: Mattel Teams Up With Coach For $95 Fashion Doll

coach barbieBarbie just got a little bit preppier! A far cry from her wildly successful goth iteration, Mattel’s most famous lady has partnered up with heritage brand Coachwho decked her out in a head-to-toe look, including a miniature leather Coach bag. “Her red Coach Classic Duffle was crafted by hand in a Coach workshop from the same glove-tanned leather as our full-size version, with an edge-painted strap, working buckles, a miniature metal hangtag and a swingy tassel,” reads a statement from the brand.

The $95 Barbie also dons a Tattersall Trench sewn with fabric from the same mill that weaves the label’s signature check, a striped sweater, and an ultra-suede skirt inspired by archival Bonnie Cashin designs.

And, like any stylish woman, Barbie doesn’t just have one handbag she sticks to; she has quite the selection. See her collection of Coach bags, plus more close-ups of her outfit, below, and head to Coach to buy this little lady!

