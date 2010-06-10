CMT Awards Style Trend – Carrie Underwood And Julianne Hough Go Bright!

Carrie Underwood and Julianne Hough at the CMT Awards.

The ladies of country have never hid their fondness for a bold statement, and at the 2010 CMT Awards, bright was the word of the night.

Carrie Underwood added to her trophy case with awards for Performance of the Year and Video of the Year in a nearly-neon pink Jenny Packham dress. With black accessories, she let the color and plunging neckline take center stage. We love a fashion risk, but the ruffled fit of this dress doesn’t do wonders for the American Idol winner’s petite shape.

Julianne Hough believes in the voting system implemented on her hit show Dancing with the Stars, and proved it by letting her fans style her through a poll on CMT.com. The winner was a bold yellow Georges Hobeika strapless mini complete with crystal detail, which the perky blond paired with Jimmy Choo heels. It’s a bit prom-worthy for our tastes, but alas, the people have spoken.



Hayden Panettiere and LeAnn Rimes

Hayden Panettiere may not be a country crooner, but she walked the red, er, blue carpet last night in a slinky silk teal Emilio Pucci cocktail dress anyway. With asymmetrical neckline and hem and sultry lace detail, the young starlet was youthful yet sophisticated. We’re even getting used to her short crop, which added to the sleek look.

Country staple LeAnn Rhimes has had a tabloid heavy year, which is perhaps why she wanted to keep it light and bright in a Mara Hoffman frock with a flattering sweetheart neckline. The recent divorce added a waist-cinching Alaia belt and Jimmy Choo Zoom snake sandals, but somehow the ’80s-inspired printed number came off a tad too casual Cali girl for us.

What do you think of country’s bright young things? Let us know in the comments.

Related: Style Standoff Lea Michele v Kate Bosworth