Every Can’t-Miss Look from the 2019 CMT Awards Red Carpet

As someone who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee (Music City, USA!!) I’m typically expected to be a country music fan. I’m actually not, but there’s a soft spot in my heart for country music and the music industry that is such a pervasive part of Nashville’s history. So, of course, I had to check out the 2019 CMT Awards red carpet. Not only are the CMT Music Awards all about country music, but the red carpet boasts some of the south’s greatest fashion moments. And, even if I’m not one to sit and listen to country music on the radio, I certainly am one to scour a red carpet for all the best looks.

The CMT Awards red carpet did not disappoint. Fans of country music will be thrilled to know all their fave stars came out dressed to the nines for the awards. I’m talking gorgeous gowns, stunning suits and the perfect amount of southern charm to boot. I can just hear all the “Yes, ma’am”s, “No, sir”s and “How y’all doing?”s echoing along the red carpet right now. Nashville may be one of the hottest destinations right now, but you can never get rid of the southern hospitality. Honestly, the CMT Awards red carpet is probably the most polite red carpet event to happen each year. Y’all come back now, ya hear?

From country singers Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris to surprising red carpet additions Sarah Hyland (from Modern Family) and Kate Bosworth, the CMT Awards red carpet was chock-full of incredible looks. I rounded up the best of the best ensembles from the event, so you can live vicariously through these stunning celebrities. Southern charm: achieved.

