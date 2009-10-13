CMJ: The Postelles

Currently Residing In: New York, NY

Band Members: Daniel Balk, David Dargahi, John Speyer, Billy Cadden

Record Label: Capitol Records

Given The Postelles‘ sound of smooth ’50s rock created by Daniel Balk‘s lead vocals and the gentle rock melodies, you would not guess that The Postelles are only 20 and 21 years old. (Granted, the band did gain some added guidance from former Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr. who produced their track “1 2 3 Stop” for The Postelles’ upcoming album.)

Their music is inspired by vintage rock, but The Postelles remain relevant with their genuinely raw vocals and indie flair. In the same vein as their inspired music, The Postelles have ambitiously declared their goals of constantly putting out new music and explain their aspirations to release more (be it singles or albums) than the average band today.

Lead singer Daniel Balk discusses with us how The Postelles tread the line between vintage without falling into kitschy and keep their inspiration fresh but relatable.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

When we are on the road some of our favorite bands to listen to are The Band, The Clash, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and a lot of new music as well.

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

When I was a kid the first band I fell in love with was the Beatles. Their music struck me right away.

3. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

There wasn’t really a definitive moment when I realized I wanted to be a musician, but to be honest I cannot remember a time in my life when I wanted to do anything else with my life.

4. What is your favorite song to play live?

This can change weekly, but right now my favorite song to play live is a new song called “Can’t Stand Still” that will be on our debut record.

The Postelles, photo courtesy of The Postelles

5. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

I hope any person of any age will be able to relate to our music, but I definitely think the songs will affect younger audiences mostly. I would personally like our music to be easy to listen to in any environment whether it is a club, house party, your car, or iPod.

But the most important thing for me is the feeling you get when you are at a party and a song comes on that you love and you forget what you were talking about or doing for that two minutes or so. I’d like our songs to have that affect on people.

6. You’ve worked with former Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond, Jr.– how did you feel the first time you began working with him? Do you feel there are any similarities between Hammond’s music with the Strokes and your own?

We are big fans of the Strokes and of Albert, so it was an honor working with him. We learned a lot in the studio with him whether it was tweaking to get the perfect guitar sound or editing a song to make it sound its best. He has a great ear and it shows on the Strokes records, his guitar parts are flawless. We are definitely influenced by the Strokes and I hope it shows positively in our music

7. Your band is on average younger than most other bands with the same popularity and distribution levels. With that said, how does your age influence your music and your perspective on the music scene?

Our age can both negatively and positively affect our perspective on the music scene. A lot of bands tend to look down on us and not give us the immediate respect an older band might get right off the bat.

On the other hand sometimes people are impressed with the effort we put into music at such a young age and we appreciate that. Being young has a great affect on our music, especially the lyrics. The topics we write about are mostly concerning the trials and tribulations of people our age.

8. In the same vein as ’50s and ’60s musicians, The Postelles hope to release more music than the average band. Do you ever worry about burning out? How do you keep your inspiration and sound fresh even though the general theme of your songs (namely partying and flirting) is frequently heard in other music?

I can totally understand the feeling and fear of burning out, but as long as you are writing music true to yourself you can’t burn out. A lot of bands tend to worry, because of the business involved, about writing music catering to a certain fan base or record label.

Right now the idea of “flirting and partying” is what we can relate to and is real to us, in eight years the inspirations for the music will be very different. As long as the inspiration is real, we won’t burn out.

The Postelles, photo courtesy of Flavor Wire

9. Your classic rock songs primarily focus on a classic archetype; love and women. With all the love lessons and trials you sing about, what are dating advice would you like to give men? Give women?

It is important to be yourself even from the very beginning, because it will always catch up with you if you’re pretending to be someone else. Other than that, you definitely have to be confident, but not to the point where your ego is taking over the entire date.

And lastly for women, they should primarily date people in bands, especially bands that are from New York City and possibly named the Postelles.

10. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

We just finished recording our debut record which is very exciting for us. As of now we are playing a lot of shows. At this moment we are in Canada playing a few shows, then heading to Iceland for a festival, and then back to our hometown NYC for CMJ Festival.

The Postelles will be playing Wednesday, October 21 at 8 pm at Bowery Ballroom for their CMJ showcase. For more information, click here.