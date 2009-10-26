CMJ: Photo Roundup

CMJ came and went this year in a wild flurry of guest lists, bouncers, camera flashes, and badges all punctuated with music. While some CMJ attendees were disappointed with the line ups, criticizing that there were no huge hype bands coming through town, there were plenty of bands drawing extra attention for their musical distinction.

The xx were the biggest buzz band to come through New York this week. Their boy/girl vocals and new wave pop sound made them a must-see. For their live performances, The xx lined up in a straight line to demonstrate their equal balanced unity. While their music was impeccably tight, there were few deviations from the recordings which made for a less “real” live show. However, the xx sound is one of the most distinct sounds among the current psychedelic lo-fi music populating the scene.

Here’s a collection of some of our favorite photos from the four day music marathon:

Atlas Sound at Le Poisson Rouge Tuesday night. Atlas Sound released their new album “Logos” that same day. Photo by Andrew Katzowitz.

Phantogram at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Friday night. Photo by Andrew Katzowitz.

Portugal. The Man at Bowery Ballroom on Friday night. Photos by Mark Iantosca.

Rain Machine at Bowery Ballroom on Saturday night. Rain Machine is fronted by TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone. At one point in the night, a fan screamed out to Kyp, “I like your beard!” Malone quickly replied, “Thank you! You can have her her! She’s at home painting!” Photos by Andrew Katzowitz.

School of Seven Bells at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Friday night.

The Temper Trap at Bowery Ballroom on Saturday night.

The xx at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Saturday night. Photos and video by Andrew Katzowitz.

Warpaint at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Friday night.