CMJ NYC Preview: Savoir Adore

Currently Residing In: Brooklyn, NY

Band Members: Deidre Muro, Paul Hammer, David Perlick-Molinari, Tim McCoy, Sasha Brown

Albums: The Adventures of Mr. Pumpernickel and the Girl With Animals in Her Throat (EP), In the Wooded Forest (full length)

Record Label: Cantora

Brooklyn-based Savoir Adore is a boy/girl vocal duo with a rich indie pop sprinkled with lit-rock sound. Their songs unfold a rich story with developed characters all set to a spectacular score inspired by a wide genre gamut from rock to psychedelic to gypsy. While their lyrical content may be focusing on love and life, Savoir Adore avoids any super sweet perceptions by punctuating their songs with hard guitar riffs and rock melodies.

Although Savoir Adore began as a boy/girl duo, they have expanded their live lineup to create an impressive and energetic performance where their pop songs carry even more of a flooring punch than their recordings.

Savoir Adore founders Deidre Muro and Paul Hammer discuss with us their special niche in the Indie music scene and their fantastical source of inspiration.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

Deidre: I have a dinosaur iPod (one of the originals) that doesn’t work too well anymore, so I don’t really listen to music on the go anymore.

Paul: Whiskeytown, Mark Kozelek, and M83. We listen to a lot of comedy albums in the car while touring (David Cross, Patton Oswalt). Also, Pheonix has been another recent favorite.

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

Deidre: A snapshot of 10-year-old Deidre: The Beatles, Alanis Morissette, The Cranberries, The Smashing Pumpkins, the Stone Temple Pilots, and Guy Lombardo.

Paul: A lot of classical music. Beethoven, Bach, and Debussy primarily, as well as a lot of jazz–Bill Evans, Oscar Peterson, and Miles Davis. The only rock or pop band I listened to before high school was The Beatles. Then there was a lots of Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Radiohead, and Saves the Day.

3. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

Deidre: When I listen to our music, the only people I can really envision listening to it are the people I know, imagining which friends will prefer which songs and why, even though I may be proven totally wrong.

I can’t say that with this project I’ve really envisioned audiences as whole; a large part of Savoir Adore (from the beginning) has been the creative aspect, so the outside world really came as an afterthought for me.

Paul: I agree with Deidre. For me, the music has acted more as a soundtrack to different visuals or ideas I have in my head. For those who listen to it, I hope they have a strong emotional reaction and take away something meaningful as well.

4. Do you apply the literal translation of Savoir Adore to your music? Does it carry a larger meaning beyond just being your band name?

Deidre: I suppose…The literal translation doesn’t even make grammatical sense. But the main point is “knowing love,” which I believe makes its way into most of what we write, whether consciously or not.

Paul: I think the idea definitely works its way into our music, especially on “In the Wooded Forest.” The idea of contrast–between the technological and primitive, emotional and rational, light and dark, relates to the idea of knowing love. I also think the concept subconsciously affects the way we approach music. There’s a lot of tension and beauty.

5. The fantastical world you created (both musically and visually in your album art) of the wooded forest seems to inspire Savoir Adore on many levels. In upcoming works, do you anticipate perpetuating and detailing this particular world or are there any other worlds Savoir Adore will create?

Deidre: That is a difficult question to answer. The wooded forest is a place rich with inspiration, but in no way are we tied down to its ideologically. We’ll have to see when we start working on new music…

6. Your concept EP “The Adventures of Mr. Pumpernickel and The Girl With Animals in Her Throat,” is much more musically experimental than your full-length album which is at its core a pop album. What prompted this change?

Deidre: Well a big change was the way in which we went about writing and recording the albums. The first EP was written and recorded in a weekend, and [In the Wooded Forest] was written and recorded over one and a half years.

Where the EP tracks were more like immediate, loose sketches, the album tracks were more crafted over time.

I think that at the core of all of our tracks, there is a pop sensibility that we can’t really escape, whether the track is raw and primitive or polished and smooth.

Savoir Adore performing for MTV’s Ahead of the Curve. Photo courtesy of MTV.

7. Savoir Adore is a band that’s difficult to typify as you don’t clearly fit into any one “scene.” How does the flexibility of your sound translate to your live performances and the other bands you play with?

Deidre: Well, it makes live performances challenging and interesting, since we are constantly changing sounds and instrumentation–during the set and for different shows. I think we’re able to morph a bit and fit on various different kinds of line-ups, which is exciting.

8. What prevents Savoir Adore from being dubbed kitschy or cutesy given the lyrical content of your music?

Deidre: Well, I believe we HAVE been dubbed both of those, so I have no answer for you! Haha! I think some people call our music “cute” because of the sound of certain tracks, the boy/girl duet vocals, some precious keyboard sounds, and our pop tendencies.

Paul: Yeah, we definitely have had our share of “cute” labels, which I think is mainly due to the fact that we’re a boy and girl singing pop songs.

I think there’s such an influx of heavily vibe-y music today, that any band that writes pop songs with pretty melodies will immediately be dubbed, “cute”. I think what prevents us from being dubbed kitschy is that we contrast any “cute” lyrical content with interesting and often heavy guitar and drum parts.

9. What is your favorite song to play live?

Deidre: Currently: “We Talk Like Machines.”

Paul: “We Talk Like Machines!”

Savoir Adore. Photo by Mark Iantosca.

10. Some people feel your live shows have more pep or punch than your recordings. Do you consider that a good or bad thing?

Deidre: Personally, I think its a double-edged sword, and I agree with it.

I think our strength lies in our performing abilities, and as we record, experiment and learn more, we get closer to being able to capture that energy in the best way possible for our recordings.

On the other hand, I don’t think anyone who hears the album and comes out to see us live will be disappointed. 🙂

Paul: I agree with D, and I feel like live performances and recorded music are always (and should be) different. Where as our live performances may have more energy than our recordings, they are definitely more raw and lack some of the complex textures that exist on the record.

I think it’s a good thing that our live performances feel different than our recordings, and I feel that our audiences will always have varying opinions on which they enjoy more.

11. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

Deidre: No, not really for me. My parents are both musicians, so I’ve been “doing music” for as long as I can remember. There was never really a definitive turning point.

Paul: Music was always a part of my life, and there were many moments where I realized it could be my “career”. My parents, despite their musical background, consistently encouraged me to develop a “backup” plan. Haha! I couldn’t help [pursuing music], and moving to New York made it final. As crazy and saturated as the scene is here, it’s been an incredible source of inspiration and motivation.

12. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

Deidre: Yes, all of the above. We’d like to release another album next year, and do some touring. We’d also really like to bring the music around the world, and we’re working on international partnerships to make that a reality.

Savoir Adore will be performing Saturday, October 24 at 1 pm at Brooklyn Bowl, at 4:30 pm at The Living Room and again at 10 pm at Webster Hall for their official CMJ showcases. For more information, click here.