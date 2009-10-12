CMJ NYC Preview: Rumspringa

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Band Members: Joey Stevens (vocals and guitar) and Itaru de la Vega (drums)

EP Released: Rumspringa

Record Label: Cantora

LA-based duo Rumspringa meld together the sounds of funk, psychedelic and Americana music to create a swaying rock sound that has given their live shows the reputation as “the best kept secret in L.A.” However, like all juicy secrets, Rumspringa is permeating into the public eye and gaining more and more of a following on the East Coast. The band has become notorious for throwing wild parties as a part of their live shows that truly live up to their band name’s “Devil’s Playground” connotation.

Rumspringa’s guitarist Joey Stevens discusses the band’s rowdy live shows and their music video directed by Shia LaBeouf.

1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

I don’t have an iPod, but I do have a Bob Seger Tape in my car. We used to play a lot of reggaeton on the road. Depends on where we are really. Driving through the middle of the country offers a lot of really bad contemporary country that can be fun to listen to.

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

Buddy Holly, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen. Stuff that my dad played while driving, pretty much.

3. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

That definitive moment came to me when I got my GED and left high school junior year.

4. Which music scene do you feel more comfortable in: East Coast or West Coast?

Gotta love ’em both. Gotta make them both yours, and go in with confidence and comfort no matter where you are.

Rumspringa, photo by Ben Rowland

5. Would you rather be recording or on tour? Why?

I would probably choose to rather be on tour. Playing live drives the creative chain and usually inspires new songs to come out of me.

6. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

I like to envision our music reaching smaller cities. There’s a historic old venue called the Sunshine Theater in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico. I would love to play there to an audience of local music lovers, college students, etc., and seeing them taking away a bit of the band’s vision is a very pleasing thought. Imagining my lyrics mixing around in their minds, and the melodies being hummed after the show as they’re walking home or to their cars…‘Tis wonderful really.

7. As you’ve gotten more popular and your live shows more notorious, how do you feel when people jump on stage? Any disasters?

I guess it all really depends on the vibes of the people themselves as they’re on stage. Meaning, if they’re outwardly acting destructive and being disrespectful to us and the venue, then it’s very obvious they’re gonna get kicked off.

But you know, that’s never happened. The kids that are inspired to get up and dance just want to add to the general excitement of the whole experience. Like a pow-wow. It’s very sweet.

Rumspringa, photo courtesy of Rumspringa

8. What is your favorite song to play live?

Whatever is the newest song to the set.

9. Shia LaBeouf directed your video for “Minds Awake.” Can you describe the experience of working with LaBoeuf on your music video?

Working with [Shia] and Itaru was a very special, fun time. We shot up near where my father lives in the mountains. It was very free flowing, to the degree where we all shot a little bit of the video. Shia didn’t exactly have or want any particular story or guideline for the video, but to just capture the moment. “Minds Awake,” was a particular song that he really liked, and when we got back to LA, he pretty much immediately edited all the footage to that song in one night. It was super awesome of him to contribute his artistic energy to the band.

10. During last year’s CMJ, you guys had a run-in with the law. Care to divulge?

Haha! Well, let’s just say that the drummer had an artistic vision that the NYPD saw as vandalism.

11. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

Right now, we are currently in the post-recording stage of the record. Meaning, our first full length has been recorded and mixed, and now all the other stuff has to be done. Mastering, cover art, choosing a single, music videos, etc. The band is pretty much always booking and playing shows whenever we can.

Rumspringa will be performing Tuesday, October 20 at 8 pm at The Suffolk Beach Bar; Friday, October 23 at 9 pm at The Bowery Electic and Saturday, October 24 at 8 pm at Webster Hall for their CMJ showcases. For more information, click here.