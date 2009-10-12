CMJ NYC Preview: The Naked Hearts

Currently Residing In: New York, NY

Band Members: Amy Cooper (vocals and guitar) and Noah Wheeler (vocals and drums)

Full length album: These Knees

Record Label: Unsigned

Brought together by a keen talent for songwriting, The Naked Hearts are a boy/girl duo that strips down their fuzzy rock music to a beautiful minimum. While their recordings feel lusciously somber, the band is a spectacular duet of hollow guitar sounds and subtle drums that rejuvenates the energy of music when playing live.

The Naked Hearts’ Amy Cooper and Noah Wheeler discuss their respective musical pasts and how they achieve their impressive sound with only two people.



1. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

Right now, St. Vincent, Blonde Redhead, Jenni Wilson, Autolux, Deerhunter Nirvana, Breeders, Dinosaur Jr.

On tour, Biggie, Snoop, Broadcast, Beck, Arto Lindsay, Phil Collins, Radiohead, Fleetwood Mac (Rumours over and over), and lots more randomness.

2. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

Amy: Heart, Lemonheads, Bangles, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Duran Duran, Nirvana, Breeders, R.E.M.

Noah: When I was really young I listened to a lot of heavy metal, like Warrant, Motley Crue, Skid Row, stuff like that. Then in junior high I was alone in my room at night listening to Nirvana.

3. What is your favorite song to play live?

Noah: I think “Mass Hysteria.” It always hypes us up and gets the crowd going, too.

4. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

Noah: Hmmm, it’s hard to envision an ideal audience, or playing situation. But definitely one of the best audiences we had was when we played a house party show in Seattle a few months ago. There were a bunch of wasted high school kids crowded in a sweaty basement. They were all watching intently, either dancing and shouting, or just quietly swaying to the beat. Pretty rad.

The Naked Hearts, photo courtesy of the Lo State Mirror

5. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

Amy: For me it was at a very early age. I was always drawn to singing and performing in one way or another, it’s all I wanted to do. Noah was pretty much just born into it.

Noah: When we met and started writing songs together, it wasn’t soon after that we realized that is what we should be doing. It was just kind of a no-brainer.

6. Amy, going from solo work to a duo, how has your creative process changed-if at all? How does your creative process flow now?

Amy: In the beginning it changed a lot. We wrote all of our songs together. One of us would have an idea and the other would play off that and so on. This is completely different than going about it as a singer/songwriter where the narrative, for me, is pretty concise because it just comes from one moment usually.

7. After stripping your band back down to a two-piece, have you ever had the desire to add new members or instruments?

Actually, yes; our friend Mike Gabry (aka Future Mike) from SUSU is sitting in with us on bass and it has been really fun. After recording, it’s hard not to hear the parts the same live as they are on the record, so we may play around with adding even another person sooner or later. We also love playing as a two-piece, it intensifies the performance in a different way.

Now that we have spent more time together writing, we are able to kind of do both; write some songs completely together and some songs on our own. But regardless how the song is written, together or not, it’s always collaboration.

The Naked Hearts, photo by Radio Flyer Review

8. Had you considered recording your EP to tape instead of digitally before you started recording?

Yes, we were set on recording to tape. It was actually pretty challenging to find a studio that had both 2″ and ½” machines.

We really wanted our first recording to sound as organic as possible and wanted the warmth of the tape to be a part of the sound.

9. You both took the pictures and directed the artwork of your record “These Knees.” Are you involved in any fine arts beyond music?

Amy: I am also really involved with photography. I studied it in school and continue to here in New York. I am a film junkie with a beautiful mistake kind of approach. It’s my favorite thing to do besides play music. I also love movies and making Super 8 music videos. I made one for Noah’s last band Perry Went Home.

These Knees by The Naked Hearts

10. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

Amy: We just finished recording our first full-length album last week. We recorded 11 songs with our friend Matt Boynton who runs Vacation Island Recording in Brooklyn. The album is called Mass Hysteria.

Our next upcoming super show is Oct. 17 with The Raveonettes and The Black Angels at Theatre of the Living Arts (TLA) in Philadelphia.



After that we’re playing 2 awesome PopGun Booking shows at CMJ at Glasslands and Cameo Gallery. Those are both with amazing bands as well, especially our friends Pattern Is Movement.

The Naked Hearts will be performing Tuesday, October 20 at 8 pm at Cameo Gallery and Friday, October 23 at 8 pm for their CMJ Showcases. For more information, click here.