CMJ NYC Preview: Drink Up Buttercup

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Band Members: Farzad Houshiarnejad, Ben Money, Mike Cammarata, James Harvey

Record Label: Kanine

Notorious for their extremely high-energy shows, Drink Up Buttercup pulls together a vast array of live instruments (termed loosely) crowding their stage including a tin trashcan to fill in as auxiliary percussion. A strong theme in this band’s fuzzy circus-pop sound is one that the overwhelming majority of songs focus on: love.

James Harvey of Drink Up Buttercup details the efforts this band goes through to provide its audience with a spectacular live show. To preview the band’s live performances, check out the video of “Gods and Gentleman” recorded by UK magazine NME below.

1. How do you feel about the music scene in Philadelphia? How does it compare to the music scene in New York?

I really love living in Philly, but I have equal love for the music scenes in both NYC and Philly. In Philly I think it’s a little harder to earn love though. I feel like in a way you have to get respect outside of Philly and then work your way back in before people really recognize what you are doing. That was our main reason for really going back and forth from NYC to Philly so much in the beginning of our career as a band. We wanted to spread ourselves around instead of wearing out our hometown. Now, with the release of our full length, we are going to be branching out to the rest of the country and beyond. We can’t wait.

2. What’s currently playing on your iPod? When you’re touring, what’s on your car radio?

We actually don’t listen to much music now that we’re on tour. We have a sweet VHS and Nintendo Entertainment System, yeah the original one that you have to blow into and slap around to get the games to work. We’ve been living on a steady diet of Arnold Schwarzenegger classics and Dr. Mario. If I personally pick up an Apple product it’s my iPhone that I use to play admittedly nerdy role playing games and give my best go at the New York Times crosswords App.

3. What music did you listen to when you were a kid?

My first obsessions that I can remember were “Jump” by Van Halen, “Born in the U.S.A.” by The Boss, and pretty much anything Michael Jackson. As I entered grade school I pretty much only listened to the oldies station. Freaking loved that “Lollipop Song,” which lead to me nearly ripping my inside of my cheek out trying to learn how to make that “pop!” sound–had to alternate cheeks due to wear.

4. Was there ever a definitive moment where you realized that music is what you wanted to do?

Personally, it was when I first started learning to sing classical music at the age of 11. I didn’t realize I wanted to create music until I started writing at about the age of 20. The creation aspect upped the passion about ten fold.

5. What was your favorite show to play?

That’s a really tough question to answer, because sometimes the crowd is great, but you aren’t proud of your performance, or sometimes you perform at the top of your game, but you don’t really feel like the crowd was catching what you were throwing. I’d have to say if I had to choose, it would be the last time we played in Pittsburgh opening up for Dr. Dog; sound was perfect, we played really well, great crowd, just an overall air of magic.

Drink Up Buttercup, photo courtesy of Spin

6. What is your favorite song to play live?

Our set doesn’t feel like separate songs to me, besides when we have to tune our instruments. We really try to keep it going and make the whole show one big experience instead of just a collection of songs.

If I had to choose a favorite it would probably be “Seasickness Pills,” because at the end of that song, if you are new to our live experience, this is the first time that you pretty much have to say, “What the heck did I just witness?”

7. Given your vast array of live musical instruments, how many have you been taught in? How many/which do you figure out as you go?

Aside from the vocals, none of us have any training on any of our instruments. We figure out everything as we go. We have some kind of backwards music theory that we teach each other intermittently.

8. On a scale of 1 to 10: How exhausted are you after your live shows? How many metal garbage cans has the band gone through?

I’d have to say a 10, since I wanted to say 11 but thought that was corny. We are one step away from dead when we get off stage.

As far as the trash cans go, we go through about one a show. We usually can’t fit them in the van if they are too mangled because of the way we pack up.

9. When you listen back to your music, who do you envision as your audience and where are they listening to your song? What are they taking away from it?

I think a broad variety of human beings could either love or hate our music. I’ve seen little kids who love it, and little kids who hate it. A lot of older people like it, but parts of it could definitely be too abrasive for their ears. Most of the people in the middle seem to really like it, but maybe they are just too scared to say whether they really like it or not.

Drink Up Buttercup, photo by Shawn Brackbill

10. As most of your songs are fundamentally love songs, are any of them direct reflections of someone’s relationships? Or do you consider them universal love stories?

They are a mixture of both for sure. A lot of them are personal experiences, and a lot of them are personal experiences via fictional characters or stories. It’s really hard writing about yourself and people without worrying about what other people will think, or what the people whom you are writing about will think. It can also make the results a bit trippier if it’s part fiction.

11. What are you working on now? Albums, large shows, tours?

We are now on a perpetual tour. We are adding dates every day. We don’t know when we are going to stop. We are doing this, not only because we love it, but because we are releasing an album that we have been working on for the past year that we are really, really proud of. Bill Moriarity, who did Man Man and Dr. Dog records, recorded and produced it, and Rusty Santos, who did the Panda Bear record, mixed it. We played on it, and yeah, we are really excited for it to be released in early 2010.

Drink Up Buttercup will be performing Friday, October 23 at 3 pm at Santos Party House for their CMJ Showcase. For more information, click here.